Election results for all races in the city of Los Angeles

We’re tracking the elections at all levels of government that impact the roughly 4 million people who live in the megacity of Los Angeles.

City races

Los Angeles is divided into 15 City Council districts, three of which are on the ballot this year. District 2 covers from Toluca Lake to Van Nuys in the San Fernando Valley, District 10 includes Koreatown and West Adams. District 14, Kevin de León’s district, includes Downtown, Boyle Heights and Highland Park.

Shape Your L.A. If you were expecting to see L.A. city council races on your ballot but didn’t you may live outside the district boundaries or even outside the city of Los Angeles. Use the Times’ Shape Your L.A. tool to find out more about your reps

The city has tasked voters with deciding several issues via City Measures. A “yes” on Measure DD would take redistricting away from L.A. politicians while Measure LL does the same for L.A.’s school district. Measure ER would revamp the Ethics Commission. A “yes” on Measure FF entitles some police to a better pension. Two grab-bag measures would amend the city charter: Amendment HH and City Charter Amendment II.

Los Angeles City Council, District 2 Los Angeles City Council, District 10 Los Angeles City Council, District 14 Los Angeles City Measure DD To authorize an independent redistricting commission to redraw council district lines every 10 years in the City of Los Angeles. Los Angeles City Measure ER To strengthen the Ethics Commission by boosting its budget, increasing penalties for wrongdoing and giving it the power to hire its own lawyer. Los Angeles City Measure FF To allow certain peace officers and park rangers to transfer their pension plans. Los Angeles City Measure HH To strengthen and update the city's governance powers, including clarifying the roles of elected officials and commissioners. Los Angeles City Measure II To clarify and amend city charter language on administration and operations. Los Angeles City Measure LL To amend the City Charter to establish an independent redistricting commission to redraw Board of Education district lines every 10 years in the Los Angeles Unified School District.

L.A. school races

Three seats on the L.A. Unified School District’s Board of Education are on the ballot.

A “yes” on L.A. Unified ’s Measure US would authorize $9 billion in bonds to: update and improve school facilities for student learning, career/college preparedness, safety, earthquakes and disability access; make repairs; provide learning technology; and create green outdoor school spaces.

Los Angeles Unified School District Board, District 1 Los Angeles Unified School District Board, District 3 Los Angeles Unified School District Board, District 5 Los Angeles Unified School District Measure US To authorize $9 billion in bonds to upgrade school facilities. Los Angeles Community College District Board, Seat 1 Los Angeles Community College District Board, Seat 3 Los Angeles Community College District Board, Seat 5 Los Angeles Community College District Board, Seat 7

Representing L.A. in Sacramento and D.C.

U.S. congressional districts in L.A.

Congressional District 27 Congressional District 29 Congressional District 30 Congressional District 32 Congressional District 34 Congressional District 36 Congressional District 37 Congressional District 43 Congressional District 44

State Assembly seats in L.A.

Assembly District 40 Assembly District 42 Assembly District 43 Assembly District 44 Assembly District 46 Assembly District 51 Assembly District 52 Assembly District 54 Assembly District 55 Assembly District 57 Assembly District 61 Assembly District 65 Assembly District 66

State Senate seats in L.A.

Senate District 27 Senate District 35

County-wide races

Some measures voted on across L.A. County will have a large impact on Los Angeles city residents.

Ballot measures ask voters if they support expanding the L.A. County Board of Supervisors and electing a county executive, issuing a sales tax to fund homelessness programs and enacting a new tax to fund emergency response and infrastructure.

Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón is facing off against former federal prosecutor Nathan Hochman. The two candidates emerged from a crowded primary.

District Attorney Los Angeles County Measure A To issue a 0.5% sales tax to raise more than $1 billion a year to create affordable housing and reduce homelessness, with services including rental assistance and additional mental health and addiction treatment. Los Angeles County Fire Protection Measure E To tax certain parcel improvements at 6 cents per square foot, raising $152 million a year for emergency services, with an exemption for low-income seniors and a 2% cap on annual adjustments. County Measure G To expand the Board of Supervisors to nine members and elect a county executive.

Living in Los Angeles, you may encounter intersecting and overlapping boundaries and government responsibilities in your civic life. If a race on your ballot is not on this page, look for it on the Los Angeles County results page.

To see all the congressional districts in California, visit the California results page.