Election results for all races in the city of Los Angeles

We’re tracking the elections at all levels of government that impact the roughly 4 million people who live in the megacity of Los Angeles.
City races
Los Angeles is divided into 15 City Council districts, three of which are on the ballot this year. District 2 covers from Toluca Lake to Van Nuys in the San Fernando Valley, District 10 includes Koreatown and West Adams. District 14, Kevin de León’s district, includes Downtown, Boyle Heights and Highland Park.
If you were expecting to see L.A. city council races on your ballot but didn’t you may live outside the district boundaries or even outside the city of Los Angeles. Use the Times’ Shape Your L.A. tool to find out more about your reps
The city has tasked voters with deciding several issues via City Measures. A “yes” on Measure DD would take redistricting away from L.A. politicians while Measure LL does the same for L.A.’s school district. Measure ER would revamp the Ethics Commission. A “yes” on Measure FF entitles some police to a better pension. Two grab-bag measures would amend the city charter: Amendment HH and City Charter Amendment II.
L.A. school races
Three seats on the L.A. Unified School District’s Board of Education are on the ballot.
A “yes” on L.A. Unified ’s Measure US would authorize $9 billion in bonds to: update and improve school facilities for student learning, career/college preparedness, safety, earthquakes and disability access; make repairs; provide learning technology; and create green outdoor school spaces.
Representing L.A. in Sacramento and D.C.
U.S. congressional districts in L.A.
State Assembly seats in L.A.
State Senate seats in L.A.
County-wide races
Some measures voted on across L.A. County will have a large impact on Los Angeles city residents.
Ballot measures ask voters if they support expanding the L.A. County Board of Supervisors and electing a county executive, issuing a sales tax to fund homelessness programs and enacting a new tax to fund emergency response and infrastructure.
Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón is facing off against former federal prosecutor Nathan Hochman. The two candidates emerged from a crowded primary.
Living in Los Angeles, you may encounter intersecting and overlapping boundaries and government responsibilities in your civic life. If a race on your ballot is not on this page, look for it on the Los Angeles County results page.
To see all the congressional districts in California, visit the California results page.
Other races we are watching
See how the latest national vote counts for the President, Senate, Congress and Governors races change the balance of power.
See Californian’s latest vote counts for President, Senate and House as well as statewide propositions, State Senate and the Assembly.
Latest vote counts for Prop 32 raising minimum wage, Prop 36 addressing crime, Prop 33 expanding rent controls and more
Latest polling numbers for CD-45 and CD-47 in Orange County, CD-41 in Riverside, CD-49 in Los Angeles and others.
About this story
Results are provided by Los Angeles County. Ballot measure descriptions have been edited for clarity and brevity. When available, race calls provided by the Associated Press, which surveys the numbers posted by local election officials. The AP projects the winner using vote returns and other data.
Mary Kate Metivier coordinated the promotion and audience-engagement strategy. Promotional illustrations by Jim Cooke. Additional homepage strategy by Beto Alvarez and Thomas Suh Lauder.
Additional thanks to Jeff Balbien, James Perez, Jeff Poirier, C.J. Tantay and Royce Martin for technology and product support.
