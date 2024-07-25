Latinx Files: These are the best tacos in Los Angeles

With all due respect to other major cities in the United States, Los Angeles reigns supreme when it comes to tacos.

It’s not even close — per the Pew Research Center , L.A. County has the most Mexican restaurants within its borders than any other area in the country. Not only that, Angelenos find tacos from just about every region in Mexico. Oaxaca? You better believe it. Sonoran? Absolutely.

Tacos are as ubiquitous in L.A. as palm trees, blue Dodger hats and Kobe Bryant murals. If not more so.

But in a city where it seems like there’s a stand or truck in every corner, how do you determine which are the best? Luckily, you don’t have to because the L.A. Times Food team has you covered.

On Tuesday, my colleagues published a guide to the 101 best tacos in L.A. and Orange County. Whatever type of tortilla-wrapped treat your heart desires, this unranked guide has it — from al pastor to zarandeado.

“The L.A. Times, in the most Latino big city in the United States, had never done anything like this,” said food editor Daniel Hernandez. “And since tacos are embraced by people of all ethnicities in Southern California, a comprehensive taco guide seemed like a natural way to offer service journalism to our readers, reflect our culinary culture and celebrate all the working taqueros who feed us.”

From the South Bay to the Valley, from the Westside to the Eastside, the food team canvassed the greater L.A. metropolitan area in their noble pursuit of putting together this list.

“The writers dove right in! They really did the work, we all tried hundreds of tacos. Like literally,” said Hernandez. “We learned that everyone loves tacos and there’s an infinite universe of options at our fingertips.”

In addition to the 101 best tacos in L.A. guide, the food team compiled a list of the 18 best vegan and vegetarian options in the area for the nonmeat eaters among you. They also reached out to prominent Angelenos to ask about where they go to get their taco fill. As part of the story package, Hernandez wrote a historical primer explaining how tacos began to take over L.A. after World War II, and gives a special nod to beloved franchise King Taco.

A quick disclaimer, the taco guide and the accompanying stories are available only to Times subscribers. You can find our complete coverage below. Provecho!



