De Los weekend guide: ‘Fernandomania’ at Dodger Stadium and a ‘Blue Beetle’ block party

Who’s into movies? DC Studio’s first live-action Latino superhero film, “Blue Beetle,” is not out yet, but that doesn’t mean you can’t join a block party in Montebello celebrating its upcoming release. To honor baseball legend Fernando Valenzuela, the Dodgers will retire his jersey in a weekend-long commemoration. And if you’re in your Corridos Tumbados era, Junior H will be kicking off his Sad Boyz tour in L.A. Here is our roundup of things to do this weekend.

Music and film

Carla Morrison and Devendra Banhart at the Hollywood Bowl: Latin Grammy Award-winning singer Carla Morrison has seen her star rise after the release of her new album, “El Renacimiento.” The Mexican singer, who opened for Coldplay last year in Monterrey, Guadalajara and Mexico City, has maintained her acoustic style but has shown her versatility by including a mix of folk, pop, merengue and tropicalia. On Saturday, she will share the stage with American Venezuelan singer-songwriter Devendra Banhart, whose musical influences include salsa, merengue, cumbia and some bossa nova. Tickets start at $32.

Latin nights at the Levitt Pavilion: Summer concerts at L.A.’s MacArthur Park continue with a mix of Latin sounds this weekend. Saturday’s lineup includes Flor Amargo, who plays a combination of pop, Mexican cumbia and piano, as well as Los Jornaleros del Norte, Pacific Dance Company, and DJ Eduardo Soul. The show kicks off at 7 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. On Sunday, Marimba Tropical, El Ballet Folklórico Eterna Juventud, and Lucas Critchfield will also perform starting at 5 p.m. Admission to both days is free.

LOMA Film Festival: The Latinas & Latinos of Mixed Ancestry Film Festival will showcase films that share the stories of people at the intersection of Latinos and non-Latinos. Documentary and feature films will be recognized with theme, talent, audience choice and best of show awards. The screening will include a Q&A session with the festival winners led by actor and director Juan Escobedo. The festival will be held at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes on Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m. Admission is free but limited seating is available.

Junior H at Crypto.com Arena: One of the main drivers of the Corridos Tumbados movement will visit Los Angeles on Friday. Singer-songwriter Antonio Herrera Perez, known by his stage name Junior H, started performing at the age of 14. He gained fame in 2019 with the song “Mi vida en un Cigarro.” Later his song “No Eh Cambiado” blew up on YouTube and earned him a contract with record label Rancho Humilde. Tickets start at $67.

For the whole family

“Fernandomania” weekend at Dodger Stadium: All weekend long the Los Angeles Dodgers will be honoring one of baseball’s most popular pitchers, Fernando Valenzuela. On Friday, the team will retire his jersey number 34 in a pregame special ceremony and will close the evening with a drone show celebration. A limited number of fans will receive Valenzuela bobbleheads on Saturday, and on Sunday, the franchise will give away a replica of his 1981 World Series ring. The L.A. City Council will also be issuing a proclamation declaring Aug. 11 as “Fernando Valenzuela Day” in the city of L.A. Tickets are still available for this weekend series against the Colorado Rockies.

OC Fair: This is your last chance to head to the Orange County Fair this year. Enjoy the carnival rides, wild food treats, exhibits and more, but do it before the fair closes Sunday. Limited tickets are made available daily, so you’ll want to get your tickets in advance. General admission is $15 and kids 5 and younger are free.

“Blue Beetle” bock party: Promotion for DC Studio’s newest Latino superhero movie, “Blue Beetle,” has been hindered due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. In response, fan groups and organizations have stepped up grassroots promotional efforts. On Saturday, Blvd Mrkt will host a block party to celebrate the film’s upcoming release, set for Aug. 18. The event, in the heart of downtown Montebello, will include vendors, classic car displays, and live cumbia and Latin jazz music starting at 5 p.m.

Self Help Graphics & Art family workshops: As part of their community programming, Self Help Graphics Family Workshop will be offering a block-printing and tote bag-making workshop with Ernesto Vasquez this Saturday. Participants will learn how to create handmade stamps using printing blocks and carving tools. The free workshop will be held at East Los Angeles Libraryfrom 1 to 2:30 p.m. It is open to all ages and all the materials needed will be provided. Registration is highly encouraged.

Grab a bite and drink

Date night at Mírate: If you’re looking for a whimsical setting, mezcal cocktails and bold Mexican flavors for your next date night, Mírate has you covered. The Los Feliz restaurant’s menu includes aguachiles, handmade heirloom blue corn tortillas and vibrant cocktails with names like Mi Sancho and La Carinosa.

Brunch at Mr. Menudo: Menudo doesn’t have to be reserved for only weekend brunch — but it might taste better. At Mr. Menudo in Bellflower, menudo is an everyday staple. The restaurant prides itself for its homemade menudo recipe, but also offers chilaquiles, gorditas, birria and other Mexican antojitos. Prefer to eat your menudo at home? Bring your olla and they’ll fill it up with that spicy caldo. The real question is con grano o sin grano?

Sweet and savory at La Mascota Bakery: La Mascota Bakery on Whittier Boulevard in Boyle Heights has been making sweet conchas and other pan dulce since 1952. But that’s not all it’s known for. Here, you can satisfy your sweet tooth with chocoflan, pastel de tres leches and champurrado. Or for more savory bites, order the tamales, huevos rancheros or some chorizo con papas. It’s a spot that will make you feel like you are at your abuelita’s house.

L.A. Times en español staff writer Tommy Calle contributed to this story.