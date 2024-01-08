No Golden Globes for Latinos, but everything for the Selenas

There were no Latino wins at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards last night. The shutout comes at a time when Latino representation in film and television still remains dismal .

Among the nominees was Chilean actor Pedro Pascal, who was nominated for best male actor in a television series drama for his role as Joel in HBO’s “The Last Of Us.” Mexican American actress Selena Gomez was also nominated for best female actor in a television comedy series for her role as Mabel Mora in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.”

Belizean Guatemalan American actor Colman Domingo was nominated for best male actor in a motion picture for his role as the gay civil rights leader Bayard Rustin in Netflix’s “Rustin.”

The animated film “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” which centers the Black Puerto Rican web-slinger Miles Morales, was nominated in three different categories: best animated motion picture, best original score and cinematic and box office achievement for being one of the top-grossing U.S. films in 2023.

Last night also featured three Latino presenters. Honduran American actress America Ferrera presented the award for best television female actor in a musical or comedy series alongside actor Kevin Costner, who recited a bit of Ferrera’s speech from “Barbie,” which won the cinematic and box office achievement award.

Mexican American comedians George Lopez and Gabriel Iglesias presented the award for best television male actor in a musical or comedy series.

The award show was also not without drama. Gomez was rumored to be gossiping about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner with close friends Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry, though People’s source reports that is not true. Footage of the incident has since been turned into a meme on social media.

There was also a tender moment on the red carpet when actress Brie Larson spotted Jennifer Lopez while in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. The two actresses hugged, and a teary-eyed Larson revealed that she has been a fan of Lopez since she first starred in “Selena,” a biopic about the late Tejana singer Selena Quintanilla.

“I saw ‘Selena’ and it made me want to be an actor and you’ve always meant so much to me,” Larson told Lopez. “It’s been a dream of mine. Thank you so much. Your work ethic is so important.”