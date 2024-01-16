Coachella 2024: Peso Pluma, Ice Spice, Carin León among Latino acts

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival lineup dropped on Tuesday, with Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat and No Doubt as the 2024 headliners. This year’s version of the festival will also feature several Latin acts.

Peso Pluma , who performed at Coachella in 2023 alongside Becky G, will be returning to the desert stage, alongside J Balvin, who performed in 2019 .

Ice Spice , Bizarrap , Deftones, Carin León , Young Miko , Kevin Kaarl, Santa Fe Klan, Son Rompe Pera, the Red Pears and Eddie Zuko are among the Latin acts on the bill.

Last year, Latino hitmaker Bad Bunny made history as the first Spanish-language artist to headline the festival. The first Latino ever to headline Coachella was Zack de la Rocha from Rage Against the Machine at the inaugural fest in 1999. In the years since, acts like Café Tacvba, Kinky and Los Angeles Azules have been invited to perform.

The 23rd installation of the Coachella Valley festival is set to take place across two weekends, April 12-14 and April 19-21, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. The festival draws roughly 125,000 fans per day.