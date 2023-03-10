Advertisement
Movies

Everything you need to know about the 2023 Academy Awards

A large Oscar statuette stands onstage beside a screen that says Oscars 95.
A look at the stage of the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood ahead of the announcement of the 2023 Oscar nominations. The 95th Academy Awards will be held at the venue on Sunday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Share

The 2023 Oscars is here, and it’s looking for a comeback.

Ratings continue to be a struggle for the ceremony’s telecast — last year was the second lowest in the show’s history (15.4 million viewers versus 23.6 million in 2020 right before the COVID-19 pandemic).

And the specter of eventual lead actor winner Will Smith’s onstage slap of presenter Chris Rock, which spoiled the show’s return to post-pandemic normalcy, continues to loom over this year’s ceremony.

Yet the motion picture academy seems poised to keep Hollywood’s biggest night in line with its new “crisis team” in place should anything untoward happen during the ceremony.

Advertisement

Illustration for Oscar 2023 walk up by Josh Rottenberg

Awards

Can the Oscars be saved? Academy members can’t even agree on what it would take

After two bruising years, Oscar producers hope to bring the shine back to the ceremony. Insiders say structural changes will have to come first.

The nomination of several blockbusters for best picture aims to attract some buzz. The academy has even gotten Rihanna to perform her Oscar-nominated song, “Lift Me Up,” from the film “Wakanda Forever.” After all, the pop star gave the 2023 Super Bowl its own ratings bump with more fans tuning in to watch the pop star rather than to watch the game itself.

But make no mistake, the academy is still trying to keep its own version of the big game at the center, bringing back all 23 awards categories to the live telecast.

What time is the show? How can I watch it?

The 95th Academy Awards will air at 5 p.m. Pacific Sunday on ABC and will be available to stream on Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, DirecTV Stream and FuboTV, all of which have free trials for new customers.

The show will take place in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre, where each ceremony has been held since 2002, with the exception of a stop at Union Station in 2021 for an intimate ceremony due to pandemic gathering restrictions.

Who’s hosting?

A man in a tux smiles at another man in a tux who is holding an Oscar onstage at the Academy Awards ceremony.
Jimmy Kimmel, left, and Warren Beatty at the 2017 Oscars after Beatty mistakenly announced “La La Land” for best picture; “Moonlight” actually won the award. Kimmel will host for a third time at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday.
(Los Angeles Times)

Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the Oscars for the third time. He previously hosted in 2018 and in 2017, in which “La La Land” was mistakenly named best picture instead of the actual winner, “Moonlight.” In the immediate aftermath, Kimmel ushered the awkward hand-off between the two film productions, and cracked jokes to add levity to the unprecedented flub.

A familiar face and poise amid the unexpected is what show producers want in a post-slap world.

Play "The Slap: One Year Later"

Awards

Why ‘The Slap’ still matters, one year later

Last year’s Oscars went sideways when Will Smith struck Chris Rock as millions watched. “‘The Slap’: One Year Later” explains why it still matters.

“That’s why you want someone like Jimmy onstage who is used to dealing with live TV: Things don’t always go as planned,” Bill Kramer, chief executive of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, told Time. “So you have a host in place who can really pivot and manage those moments.”

Kimmel joked about his Oscars return Thursday on “Good Morning America,” saying: “Nobody got hit when I hosted the show — everybody was well-behaved at my Oscars.”

The late-night talk show host also teased that he will “have some good things to say about” the slap as a part of his comic routine.

“I think it’s gonna be on everybody’s mind, everybody’s gonna be waiting for that moment,” Kimmel said, referring to his jokes that will address the slap. “That will be part of the show, but certainly not the focus of the show.”

Who and what is nominated?

The nominations were announced in January by actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” leads with 11, followed by Netflix’s German war movie “All Quiet on the Western Front” and the Irish dark comedy “The Banshees of Inisherin,” with nine each, and “Elvis” with eight.

Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

Movies

Oscar nominations 2023: All the snubs and surprises

Oscar nominations bring surprises, including Andrea Riseborough, Ana de Armas and Brian Tyree Henry; and snubs of Danielle Deadwyler and Viola Davis.

Box office triumphs “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” landed six, five and four nods, respectively. The best picture nominations for “Top Gun” and “Avatar” marked the first time more than one nominee had grossed more than $1 billion globally. Academy leaders hope including more popular films in the awards show will draw in more viewers.

Below are the projects and performances that have been nominated in some major categories, taken from the complete list of 2023 nominees:

Best picture

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking

Lead actor

Austin Butler (“Elvis”)
Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)
Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)
Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”)
Bill Nighy (“Living”)

Lead actress

Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)
Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)
Andrea Riseborough (“To Leslie”)
Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”)
Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Supporting actor

Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)
Brian Tyree Henry (“Causeway”)
Judd Hirsch (“The Fabelmans”)
Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)
Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Supporting actress

Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)
Hong Chau (“The Whale”)
Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)
Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)
Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Who’s performing?

Lady Gaga will not be performing her nominated song, power ballad “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick.” But there won’t be a shortage of star power, as Rihanna will headline this year’s list of performers.

The “Anti” singer was the first to be announced and will perform “Lift Me Up,” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

“Descendants” star Sofia Carson, accompanied by songwriter Diane Warren, will perform “Applause” from the anthology film “Tell It Like a Woman.” That song marks Warren’s 14th Oscar nomination. Her most recent nod came in 2022 for “Somehow You Do” from the drama “Four Good Days,” and she received an honorary award at the academy’s Governors Awards in November.

Indian men hoisted in triumph by a crowd; a Black Korean-War pilot; a middle-aged Asian-American woman protecting her husband

Awards

These songs consider loneliness, connectedness and a wild dance-off

Mitski, David Byrne, Son Lux, Joe Jonas, Khalid and a Bollywood vet are among those behind Oscar-contending songs from “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Devotion” and “RRR.”

The Talking Heads’ David Byrne, also an Oscar winner, will take the stage to sing “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” with Hsu and music trio Son Lux. Indie music icon Mitski, who co-wrote the song, will not be performing.

Telugu-language singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will make their Oscars debut performing their song, “Naatu Naatu,” from Indian action epic “RRR.”

Rock superstar Lenny Kravitz is set to perform during the In Memoriam segment.

Who’s presenting?

The academy announced the last of its presenters Thursday, featuring Oscar winner Halle Berry, the first and only Black woman to win for lead actress. Other presenters include Paul Dano, Cara Delevingne, Harrison Ford, Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling, Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Andie MacDowell, Elizabeth Olsen, John Travolta and Pedro Pascal.

Viola Davis and Thuso Mbedu star in The Woman King.

Awards

Commentary: It’s not just the Oscars that fail Black women. It’s the entire awards ecosystem

From critics groups to the guilds to the Academy Awards, Hollywood’s highest honors continue to overlook Black women — eight years after #OscarsSoWhite.

Previously announced Oscars presenters include Riz Ahmed, Halle Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Nicole Kidman, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Florence Pugh, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver and Donnie Yen.

The jury is still out on who will present the lead actor award. Typically, the previous year’s winner does the honors. Smith, who won the category in 2022, is banned from the show for the next decade.

Times staff writers Josh Rottenberg and Nardine Saad contributed to this report.

MoviesAwardsOscars
Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement