2023 Grammy Awards will return to usual L.A. venue for first time in three years

Thanks to pandemic-related setbacks, for the first time in three years the Grammy Awards are set to return to their usual Los Angeles home at Crypto.com Arena.

The Recording Academy announced Thursday that the 65th Grammys will take place Feb. 5 at the venue formerly known as Staples Center.

In 2021, the Grammys moved to the nearby Los Angeles Convention Center, holding a socially distanced awards show that was largely outdoors. The 2022 ceremony was held at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena due to scheduling conflicts in L.A. after moving the date to April.

The 2023 event will also mark the first time in four years the awards show has taken place in February: It moved to January in 2020 to avoid the Oscars, was pushed to March in 2021 and delayed to April this year due to the pandemic.

It’ll be the 20th time the Grammys have been held at Crypto.com Arena since the venue opened in 1999. In addition to the Vegas detour last year, the show moved to New York’s Madison Square Garden in 2003 and 2018.

Nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards will be unveiled Nov. 15, with information about a possible host also expected later.

At the 2022 Grammys, jazz musician Jon Batiste turned heads by taking home five trophies, including album of the year for “We Are.” The singer and “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” bandleader had led the field with 11 nominations.

“I believe this to my core that there is no best musician, no best artist,” Batiste said from the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. “The creative arts are subjective, and they reach people at a point in their lives when they need it most.”