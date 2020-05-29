What’s on TV This Week: Amanda Peet in ‘Dirty John’ and more

SUNDAY

“30 for 30” concludes its two-part profile of disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong. 6 and 9 p.m. ESPN, ESPN2

“Queer Eye for the Straight Guy’s” original Fab Five go up against the current cast on the return of “Celebrity Family Feud.” 8 p.m. ABC

He’s not the man she thought she knew in the new thriller “My Husband’s Deadly Past.” With Sarah Butler. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Linda Ronstadt, Jackson Browne and others recall the heyday of SoCal’s 1960s-70s music scene in the new docuseries “Laurel Canyon.” 9 p.m. Epix

“Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein?” Conspiracy theories surrounding the 2019 death of the well-connected financier and convicted sex offender are explored in this three-part special. 9, 10 and 11 p.m. Investigation Discovery

A sneaky British couple tries to pull a fast one on the U.K. edition of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” in the fact-based miniseries “Quiz.” With Michael Sheen and “Succession’s” Matthew Macfadyen. 10 p.m. AMC

MONDAY

The special “Iconic: TLC” has current musical artists paying tribute to the groundbreaking female hip-hop trio. “American Idol’s” Jordin Sparks hosts. 8 p.m. The CW

The proof is in the pudding in the freshman season finale of “Bakeaway Camp With Martha Stewart.” 9 p.m. Food Network

TUESDAY

“The Full House” reboot “Fuller House” is back with the back half of its fifth and final season. Anytime, Netflix

A former associate of the so-called Tiger King dishes a little more dirt in “The Truth Behind Joe Exotic: The Rick Kirkham Story.” 9 p.m. Investigation Discovery

Hell hath no fury like unhappy homemaker Betty Broderick (Amanda Peet) in Season 2 of the SoCal-centric true-crime anthology “Dirty John” inspired by the hit L.A. Times podcast. Christian Slater also stars. 9 and 10 p.m. USA

Funny folks like John Mulaney and Natasha Leggero snark from their respective sofas over old episodes of “House Hunters” in “House Hunters: Comedians on Couches.” 10 and 10:30 p.m. HGTV; also Wed.-Fri.

WEDNESDAY

Four young Indian American students strive to be letter perfect in the new documentary “Spelling the Dream.” Anytime, Netflix

Country music’s finest salute heath care workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic in “CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special.” With Brandi Carlile, Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line, et al. 8 p.m. CMT

Past contestants from the blacksmithing competition return in the new spinoff “Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges.” 9 p.m. History Channel

THURSDAY

Three besties from the wrong side of the tracks share life’s ups and downs in the imported Canadian drama “Can You Hear Me?” Anytime, Netflix

A Welsh teen (Gabrielle Creevy) from the wrong side of the tracks tries to hold her dysfunctional family together in the imported dark comedy “In My Skin.” Anytime, Hulu

Those rough and rugged “Mountain Men” return for ninth season of this unscripted series. 9 p.m. History Channel

Restaurateurs in a resort town in the Adirondacks prepare for the “Summer Rush” in this four-part unscripted series. 10 p.m. Food Network

FRIDAY

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman and ballerina Misty Copeland are among the famous faces profiled in the new series “Dear.…” Anytime, Apple TV+

The standup special “Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava” catches the Bronx-born comic cracking wise about dating, family and other topics. Anytime, Amazon Prime

Édgar Ramírez (“Carlos”) and “Boardwalk Empire’s” Michael Pitt shoot for one last big score during “The Last Days of American Crime” in director Olivier Megaton’s futuristic thriller based on the graphic novel. Anytime, Netflix

The dark teen-themed drama “13 Reasons Why” returns with its fourth and final season. With Dylan Minnette. Anytime, Netflix

The new documentary “We Are Freestyle Love Supreme” celebrates the hip-hop improv troupe cofounded by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. Anytime, Hulu

They’ll be teasing, tucking and twirling in a new season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars.” 8 p.m. VH1

Tom Hanks slips into the cardigan of beloved children’s TV host Mister Rogers in the 2019 bio-drama “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” 8 p.m. Starz

“Trackers” are government agents on the trail of terrorists, smugglers and other baddies in this crime drama imported from South Africa. 10 p.m. Cinemax

The new standup special “Esther Povitsky: Hot For My Name” catches the quirky comic visiting with her parents in Skokie, Ill., as well as performing onstage. 10 p.m. Comedy Central

SATURDAY

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama headline the star-studded graduation special “Dear Class of 2020.” With Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, et al. Noon, YouTube

Ground control to Brad Pitt: The actor plays an astronaut seeking his long-lost father at the edge of the solar system in the director James Gray’s 2019 sci-fi fable “Ad Astra.” With Tommy Lee Jones. 8 p.m. HBO

Namaste away from the “Psycho Yoga Instructor” in this new thriller. With Ashley Wood and Brady Smith. 8 p.m. Lifetime

A singer and a songwriter make beautiful music together in the Nashville-set romance “Country at Heart.” With Lucas Bryant and Jessy Schram. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Keira Knightley blows the whistle on a dodgy scheme to gin up support for the Iraq War in the fact-based 2019 drama “Official Secrets.” With Ralph Fiennes and Matt Smith. 9 p.m. Showtime

The special “Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It!” catches the Nigerian American comic onstage at Washington, D.C.'s historic Howard Theatre. 10 p.m. HBO