The free ‘John Williams: Maestro of the Movies’ concert: Your weekend must-watch

The composer of the memorable music from “Jaws,” “Star Wars,” “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “Jurassic Park,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark” — need we go on? — gets a salute in the virtual concert “John Williams: Maestro of the Movies.”

This family-friendly presentation from Pacific Symphony highlights the orchestra’s performances of Williams’ work and features testimonials and anecdotes from musicians who’ve worked with him.

It’s free and begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at pacificsymphony.org/virtualconcert. It will be available on demand for 45 days.

Looking for other ways to engage with culture during your coronavirus quarantine? We’ll continue to share picks for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here’s this weekend’s list, all times Pacific.

Igor Levit

From a studio in Berlin, the pianist attempts a live 20-hour marathon performance of composer Erik Satie’s epic 19th century work “Vexations.” 5 a.m. Saturday. Free. thegilmore.org and youtube.com

“Bold Voices: A Live Music Benefit for WriteGirl”

A fundraiser for this creative-writing program for teenage girls includes performances by singer-songwriters Lucy Schwartz, Molly Kate Kestner and MILCK. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. Free; donations accepted. facebook.com

Lincoln Center at Home’s Dance Week

Running through Thursday, this virtual festival includes a 2015 concert by Ballet Hispánico at 11 a.m. Saturday; a 1986 performance of choreographer George Balanchine’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by New York City Ballet, 5 p.m. Saturday; and a 1978 performance by American Ballet Theatre that includes Mikhail Baryshnikov dancing Balanchine’s “Theme and Variations,” 5 p.m. Sunday. Free. lincolncenter.org, facebook.com/LincolnCenterNYC and youtube.com

“I Can’t Indian Good”

Sherman Oaks-based Whitefire Theatre’s SoloFest 2020/Best of the Fest continues with writer-performer Brandon Raman’s autobiographical solo drama about growing up Indian American. 7 p.m. Saturday. $15.99 plus a $2.60 service charge. eventbrite.com

The Music Center’s Spotlight Grand Finale

Teen actors, vocalists, musicians and dancers from the “Spotlight” program for Southern California students perform in this virtual showcase that features appearances by alumni including ballerina Misty Copeland and singer Josh Groban. 7 p.m. Saturday. Free. musiccenter.org/spotlightfinale and youtube.com/MusicCenterLA

“Coppelia”

Moscow’s Bolshoi Ballet performs the classic comedic fable about a young man who forsakes his lady-love for a mad doctor’s life-size dancing doll. Available anytime on the streaming service Marquee TV. $8.99 a month (two-week free trial available). marquee.tv

65th annual Drama Desk Awards

Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Patti LuPone and Audra McDonald are among the previous winners taking part in virtual edition of the ceremony celebrating the best of Broadway, Off-Broadway and Off-Off-Broadway. Also included: Special salutes to dearly departed producer Hal Prince and playwright and AIDS activist Larry Kramer. NY1.com and DramaDeskAwards.com

The Lavender Effect Live Virtual Pride Parade

The stars come out to kick off LGBTQ Pride Month a day early with this virtual celebration hosted by “Transparent” actress and activist Alexandra Billings. With appearances by Lily Tomlin, Judith Light, Sean Hayes, Audra McDonald, Betty Buckley, Sandra Bernhard, Kathryn Hahn and Bruce Vilanch, plus performances from the Fruitcake Follies and the Windy City Gay Men’s Chorus. Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday. Free. facebook.com/TheLavenderEffect/

“Sordid Lives”

Beau Bridges, Bonnie Bedelia, Leslie Jordan and Caroline Rhea take part in a live benefit reading of Del Shores’ campy comedy about a dysfunctional Texas family. 5 p.m. Sunday. Free. youtube.com and facebook.com

Sundays at Seven

Los Angeles Master Chorale streams an audio recording of “Sonic Masterworks,” a 2016 program of pieces by Steven Stucky, György Ligeti, the British synth-pop band Depeche Mode and others. 7 p.m. Sunday. Free. lamasterchorale.org/sundays

“Backstory: An Inconvenient Truth”

Burbank’s Victory Theatre Center presents an evening of poetry, storytelling and more on Zoom. 7:30 p.m. Sunday. $10 suggested donation. RSVP at thevictorytheatrecenter.org

Our recurring coronavirus-era recommendations are indexed in the same place arts event listings (sigh) used to post.