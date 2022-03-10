Classic movies in SoCal: ‘Captain Blood,’ ‘Blood Simple,’ ‘Charlie’s Angels’ and more

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing at theaters, drive-ins and pop-ups and/or streaming online. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

‘The Adventures of Prince Achmed’

Our young hero and his flying horse have a series of fantastical adventures in this dazzling 1926 shadow-puppet tale directed by Lotte Reiniger. Presented in 35 mm with live score by gamelan ensemble Gamelan Merdu Kumala. Secret Movie Club Theater, 1917 Bay St., second floor, downtown L.A. 7:30 p.m. March 12. $18. secretmovieclub.com

‘Aliens’

Sigourney Weaver returns as the talented Ellen Ripley in James Cameron’s action-packed 1986 sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1979 sci-fi/horror classic. With Michael Biehn, Lance Henriksen and Bill “Game over, man!” Paxton. Electric Dusk Drive-In, 236 N. Central Ave., Glendale. 8 p.m. March 12. $20 per car plus $8 per passenger; VIP parking $75; advance purchase required. electricduskdrivein.com

Obituaries Actor Bill Paxton, 61, dies after complications from surgery Bill Paxton, who earned success through roles in movies including “Apollo 13,” “Titanic,” “A Simple Plan,” “Weird Science,” “Twister” and “True Lies,” as well as that of a polygamist Mormon businessman in the hit HBO series “Big Love,” has died.

Advertisement

‘All About Eve’

Fasten your seat belts for this Oscar-winning 1950 drama featuring Bette Davis as a Broadway star of a certain age and Anne Baxter as her No. 1 fan — and potential rival. With George Sanders and Marilyn Monroe. Written and directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz. Presented in 35 mm. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. 7:30 p.m. March 12, 6:30 p.m. March 13. $12; advance purchase recommended. thenewbev.com

‘Blood Simple’

Murder will out in the Coen brothers’ nasty little 1984 indie noir about a Texas bartender having an ill-advised affair with his boss’ wife. With John Getz, Frances McDormand, Dan Hedaya and M. Emmet Walsh. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. March 13. $12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

‘Captain Blood’

Errol Flynn buckles a swash like nobody’s business in this ripping, black-and-white 1935 pirate tale directed by Michael Curtiz and co-starring Basil Rathbone and Olivia de Havilland. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. 2:30 and 7 p.m. March 12. $10, $12. oldtownmusichall.org

‘Charlie’s Angels’

Once upon a time, Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu shared the screen in this fun-and-flirty 2000 action-comedy based on the lighthearted 1970s-era TV detective show. McG directs and Bill Murray also stars. Cinespia at the Greek Theatre (drive-in only), 2700 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 7 p.m. March 11. $45 per car; four-passenger limit. cinespia.org

‘Crimson Peak’

That remote English mansion is haunted — haunted, I tells ya! — in Guillermo del Toro’s atmospheric 2015 blending of supernatural thriller and Gothic romance. Mia Wasikowska, Tom Hiddleston and Jessica Chastain star. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 1:30 p.m. March 12. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

‘The Departed’

Spend St. Patrick’s Day with undercover cop Leonardo DiCaprio, undercover crook Matt Damon and Irish American mob boss Jack Nicholson in Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-winning 2006 crime drama set in Boston. Secret Movie Club at the Million Dollar Theater, 307 S. Broadway, downtown L.A. 7:30 p.m. March 17. $18; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

‘Ghost’ with ‘Dirty Dancing’

Spend St. Patrick’s Day with Patrick Swayze in this double bill that pairs the dearly departed actor’s supernatural 1990 romance co-starring Demi Moore with the nostalgic 1987 musical fable featuring Swayze opposite Jennifer Grey. Presented in 35 mm. American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. March 17. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

‘Happiness’

Black comedies don’t come much blacker than Todd Solondz’s unrated, controversial 1998 tale of suburbia and its discontents. With Jane Adams, Dylan Baker, Cynthia Stevenson, Jon Lovitz, Lara Flynn Boyle and Philip Seymour Hoffman. No one under 18 admitted. The Frida Cinema, Calle Cuatro Plaza, 305 E. 4th St., Santa Ana. 4:45 and 7:45 p.m. March 16, 7:15 p.m. March 18. $7.50, $10.50. thefridacinema.org

‘Purple Rain’

The late, great Prince takes it to the stage in this semi-autobiographical 1984 musical drama set in the Purple One’s Minneapolis hometown. Street Food Cinema at the Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica. 8:40 p.m. March 12. $20 per car plus $8 per person; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

‘The Quiet Man’

John Wayne plays an Irish American boxer who woos local lass Maureen O’Hara while on a return visit to the Emerald Isle in 70th anniversary screenings of this rollicking 1952 romance directed by John Ford. TCM Big Screen Classics, various local theaters (see website for theaters, schedule and pricing). March 13, March 17. fathomevents.com

‘Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom’

The elite meet to engage in acts of perversity, depravity and worse — much, much worse — in Pier Paolo Pasolini’s infamous 1975 drama set in Fascist-era Italy and based on the Marquis de Sade’s notorious 18th century novel. Presented in 35 mm with English subtitles. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Ted Mann Theater, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 7:30 p.m. March 12. $5-$10. academymuseum.org

‘Tammy and the T-Rex’

A cheerleader and a robotic dinosaur meet cute in this low-budget 1994 romp featuring “Starship Troopers’” Denise Richards and Paul Walker of “The Fast and the Furious” fame. Alamo Drafthouse, 700 W. 7th St., downtown L.A. 9 p.m. March 15-16. $18. drafthouse.com

‘The Times of Harvey Milk’

The UCLA Film & Television Archive series “Pioneers of Queer Cinema” continues and includes this essential 1984 documentary, about the San Francisco-based gay-rights activist turned city official who was murdered in 1978, with filmmaker Rob Epstein on a hand for a Q&A moderated by “Hedwig’s” John Cameron Mitchell. Presented in 35 mm. Also on the bill: the 1970s-era short docs “Changes” and “Coming Out.” UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. 7:30 p.m. March 12. Free; advance registration recommended; standby line available. cinema.ucla.edu

‘The Wizard of Oz’

Dorothy (Judy Garland) and company are off to see you-know-who in Victor Fleming’s beloved 1939 musical fantasy based on the writings of L. Frank Baum. Presented in 35 mm. Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 2 p.m. March 13. $5, $10. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

37th Santa Barbara International Film Festival

The star-studded festival featuring in-person and virtual screenings of domestic and foreign films, panel discussions, celebrity tributes, etc., continues. Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St., Santa Barbara. Various showtimes through March 12. $15-$25; passes $60-$5,000; some free screenings. sbiff.org