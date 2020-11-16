What’s on TV Tuesday: Season premiere of ‘FBI’ on CBS

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

NCIS Joe Spano reprises his recurring guest role as Tobias “T.C.” Fornell, who enlists the help of Gibbs (Mark Harmon) to help him track down the drug ring that supplied illegal substances to Fornell’s daughter, in the season premiere. Also, a cadaver vanishes from the NCIS autopsy room. Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham and Wilmer Valderrama also star, with guest stars Victoria Platt and Brian Stepanek. (N) 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice The knockout rounds begin. (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Swamp Thing After being hunted by sheriff’s deputies and animal trackers, and feeling alienated from humanity, Swamp Thing (Derek Mears) struggles to understand his strange condition in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW

The Bachelorette Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon set up a competition to challenge some of Tayshia’s potential suitors in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. ABC

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. The families of Lupita Nyong’o, Lidia Bastianich and Scarlett Johansson each escaped oppression and found opportunity. 8 p.m. KOCE

FBI Special agent Tiffany Wallace (new series regular Katherine Renee Turner) joins the team as Maggie and OA (Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki) search for killers who orchestrated a mass shooting at a media company in the season premiere. Josh Segarra, Vedette Lim and Taylor Anthony Miller guest star. Alana De La Garza and Jeremy Sisto also star. 9 p.m. CBS

This Is Us Malik (Asante Blackk) shadows Randall (Sterling K. Brown) at work. Also, Jack and Rebecca (Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore) struggle to sleep train the babies. 9 p.m. NBC

Tell Me a Story (N) 9 p.m. The CW

Next Shea and LeBlanc (Fernanda Andrade, John Slattery) steal an important hard drive and enlist Ben, Gina and C.M. (Aaron Moten, Eve Harlow and Michael Mosley) to help decrypt it in this new episode of the science fiction thriller. 9 p.m. Fox

Rise of the Nazis In “The First Six Months in Power,” Hitler, now chancellor, works to dismantle the German state as Jewish people, gay people and those with anti-Nazi beliefs begin to disappear. 9 p.m. KOCE

The Curse of Oak Island (N) 9 p.m. History

FBI: Most Wanted During the COVID-19 crisis, two gunmen go on a violent spree, attacking those they see as the elite oppressing them. Jess (Julian McMahon) and his team race to stop them. Terry O’Quinn also stars, with guest star Rachel York. 10 p.m. CBS

Transplant (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Big Sky This new thriller adapted from a series of books by C.J. Box stars Kylie Bunbury and Ryan Phillippe as private eyes who team up with an ex-cop (Katheryn Winnick) to search for two sisters kidnapped by a trucker in Montana. Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Natalie Alyn Lind and Valerie Mahaffey also star. 10 p.m. ABC

Frontline This new episode of the documentary series explores the effects on the American public of the COVID-19 pandemic, racial tensions, the election and its aftermath. 10 p.m. KOCE

Beyond Oak Island Treasure hunters Rick and Marty Lagina (“The Curse of Oak Island”) co-host this new documentary series that explores the searches for hidden treasure from the past and present. In the premiere, a young treasure hunter is determined to find the long-lost treasure of pirate Jean Lafitte. 10:03 p.m. History



SPECIALS

An Hour With President Obama Gayle King has an extensive sit-down interview with the former president. 8 p.m. BET



SPORTS

College Football Ohio visits Miami (Ohio), 5 p.m. ESPN



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Rachel Bloom. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Dolly Parton; Wolfgang Van Halen. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Ryan Phillippe, Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury; author Elizabeth Holmes. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ryan Phillippe (“The Big Sky”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Michael J. Fox. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Lasagna; Gail Simmons (“Top Chef”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Treat Williams, Sharon Lawrence, Jeffrey Donovan and Malin Akerman. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Romeo; celebrity accessories. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jamie Lee Curtis. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Alfonso Ribeiro, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Joseph Marcell and Karyn Parsons (“The Fresh Prince of Bel Air”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Michael Strahan; Hyram Yarbro. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Holly Robinson Peete; Candace Cameron Bure; Lacey Chabert; Kane Brown; Maggie Rose. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Alisyn Camerota; coping with COVID fatigue; TikTok’s most popular grade school teacher. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A man says his mother is being scammed by her online boyfriend, to whom she has sent more than $120,000. (Part 1 of 3) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sarah Paulson and Kiera Allen (“Run”); Swab Squad nurses. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show New legal decisions could set Scott Peterson free; a former jail mate of Lori Vallow. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Tyra Banks (“Dancing With the Stars”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Whoopi Goldberg; Emma Corrin; Dierks Bentley performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton; Andrea Bocelli performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Alison Brie; G-Eazy and Blackbear perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Hugh Laurie; Rachel Bloom; LP; Valerie Franco. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Melissa McCarthy; Bobby Cannavale. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 8 a.m. IFC; 8 p.m. BBC America

They Drive by Night (1940) 8:15 a.m. TCM

Ferdinand (2017) 9 a.m. FXX

The Maltese Falcon (1941) 10 a.m. TCM

Holiday in Handcuffs (2007) 11 a.m. Freeform

Braveheart (1995) 11 a.m. IFC

Rush Hour (1998) 11 a.m. MTV

The Big Sleep (1946) 11:45 a.m. TCM

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) noon Sundance

The Preacher’s Wife (1996) 1 p.m. Freeform

Courage Under Fire (1996) 1 p.m. TMC

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 1:30 p.m. AMC

Sing (2016) 1:30 p.m. FXX

Dances With Wolves (1990) 1:42 p.m. Encore

The Deer Hunter (1978) 2 p.m. Showtime

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948) 2 p.m. TCM

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 2:30 p.m. Sundance

Captain Phillips (2013) 3 p.m. IFC

The Simpsons Movie (2007) 4 p.m. FXX

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 5 and 11 p.m. Sundance

Grease (1978) 5:30 p.m. MTV

Cinderella (2015) 6 p.m. Freeform

The Green Mile (1999) 6 and 10 p.m. IFC

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 6 p.m. Paramount

The Fifth Element (1997) 6 p.m. Syfy

Stories We Tell (2012) 6:15 p.m. TCM

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) 6:25 p.m. HBO

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

The Missing (2003) 6:40 p.m. Starz

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 8 p.m. Epix

Pitch Perfect (2012) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

The Machinist (2004) 9 p.m. Ovation

Meet the Parents (2000) 10:01 p.m. Starz

Crawl (2019) 10:10 p.m. Epix

The Firm (1993) 10:51 p.m. Encore

Contact (1997) 11 p.m. BBC America

Insidious (2010) 11:40 p.m. Epix

