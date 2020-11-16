What’s on TV Tuesday: Season premiere of ‘FBI’ on CBS
SERIES
NCIS Joe Spano reprises his recurring guest role as Tobias “T.C.” Fornell, who enlists the help of Gibbs (Mark Harmon) to help him track down the drug ring that supplied illegal substances to Fornell’s daughter, in the season premiere. Also, a cadaver vanishes from the NCIS autopsy room. Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham and Wilmer Valderrama also star, with guest stars Victoria Platt and Brian Stepanek. (N) 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice The knockout rounds begin. (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Swamp Thing After being hunted by sheriff’s deputies and animal trackers, and feeling alienated from humanity, Swamp Thing (Derek Mears) struggles to understand his strange condition in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW
The Bachelorette Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon set up a competition to challenge some of Tayshia’s potential suitors in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. ABC
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. The families of Lupita Nyong’o, Lidia Bastianich and Scarlett Johansson each escaped oppression and found opportunity. 8 p.m. KOCE
FBI Special agent Tiffany Wallace (new series regular Katherine Renee Turner) joins the team as Maggie and OA (Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki) search for killers who orchestrated a mass shooting at a media company in the season premiere. Josh Segarra, Vedette Lim and Taylor Anthony Miller guest star. Alana De La Garza and Jeremy Sisto also star. 9 p.m. CBS
This Is Us Malik (Asante Blackk) shadows Randall (Sterling K. Brown) at work. Also, Jack and Rebecca (Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore) struggle to sleep train the babies. 9 p.m. NBC
Tell Me a Story (N) 9 p.m. The CW
Next Shea and LeBlanc (Fernanda Andrade, John Slattery) steal an important hard drive and enlist Ben, Gina and C.M. (Aaron Moten, Eve Harlow and Michael Mosley) to help decrypt it in this new episode of the science fiction thriller. 9 p.m. Fox
Rise of the Nazis In “The First Six Months in Power,” Hitler, now chancellor, works to dismantle the German state as Jewish people, gay people and those with anti-Nazi beliefs begin to disappear. 9 p.m. KOCE
The Curse of Oak Island (N) 9 p.m. History
FBI: Most Wanted During the COVID-19 crisis, two gunmen go on a violent spree, attacking those they see as the elite oppressing them. Jess (Julian McMahon) and his team race to stop them. Terry O’Quinn also stars, with guest star Rachel York. 10 p.m. CBS
Transplant (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Big Sky This new thriller adapted from a series of books by C.J. Box stars Kylie Bunbury and Ryan Phillippe as private eyes who team up with an ex-cop (Katheryn Winnick) to search for two sisters kidnapped by a trucker in Montana. Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Natalie Alyn Lind and Valerie Mahaffey also star. 10 p.m. ABC
Frontline This new episode of the documentary series explores the effects on the American public of the COVID-19 pandemic, racial tensions, the election and its aftermath. 10 p.m. KOCE
Beyond Oak Island Treasure hunters Rick and Marty Lagina (“The Curse of Oak Island”) co-host this new documentary series that explores the searches for hidden treasure from the past and present. In the premiere, a young treasure hunter is determined to find the long-lost treasure of pirate Jean Lafitte. 10:03 p.m. History
SPECIALS
An Hour With President Obama Gayle King has an extensive sit-down interview with the former president. 8 p.m. BET
SPORTS
College Football Ohio visits Miami (Ohio), 5 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Rachel Bloom. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Dolly Parton; Wolfgang Van Halen. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Ryan Phillippe, Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury; author Elizabeth Holmes. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Ryan Phillippe (“The Big Sky”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Michael J. Fox. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Lasagna; Gail Simmons (“Top Chef”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Treat Williams, Sharon Lawrence, Jeffrey Donovan and Malin Akerman. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Romeo; celebrity accessories. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jamie Lee Curtis. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Alfonso Ribeiro, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Joseph Marcell and Karyn Parsons (“The Fresh Prince of Bel Air”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Michael Strahan; Hyram Yarbro. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Holly Robinson Peete; Candace Cameron Bure; Lacey Chabert; Kane Brown; Maggie Rose. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Alisyn Camerota; coping with COVID fatigue; TikTok’s most popular grade school teacher. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A man says his mother is being scammed by her online boyfriend, to whom she has sent more than $120,000. (Part 1 of 3) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sarah Paulson and Kiera Allen (“Run”); Swab Squad nurses. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show New legal decisions could set Scott Peterson free; a former jail mate of Lori Vallow. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Tyra Banks (“Dancing With the Stars”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Whoopi Goldberg; Emma Corrin; Dierks Bentley performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton; Andrea Bocelli performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Alison Brie; G-Eazy and Blackbear perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Hugh Laurie; Rachel Bloom; LP; Valerie Franco. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Melissa McCarthy; Bobby Cannavale. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 8 a.m. IFC; 8 p.m. BBC America
They Drive by Night (1940) 8:15 a.m. TCM
Ferdinand (2017) 9 a.m. FXX
The Maltese Falcon (1941) 10 a.m. TCM
Holiday in Handcuffs (2007) 11 a.m. Freeform
Braveheart (1995) 11 a.m. IFC
Rush Hour (1998) 11 a.m. MTV
The Big Sleep (1946) 11:45 a.m. TCM
Escape From Alcatraz (1979) noon Sundance
The Preacher’s Wife (1996) 1 p.m. Freeform
Courage Under Fire (1996) 1 p.m. TMC
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 1:30 p.m. AMC
Sing (2016) 1:30 p.m. FXX
Dances With Wolves (1990) 1:42 p.m. Encore
The Deer Hunter (1978) 2 p.m. Showtime
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948) 2 p.m. TCM
The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 2:30 p.m. Sundance
Captain Phillips (2013) 3 p.m. IFC
The Simpsons Movie (2007) 4 p.m. FXX
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 5 and 11 p.m. Sundance
Grease (1978) 5:30 p.m. MTV
Cinderella (2015) 6 p.m. Freeform
The Green Mile (1999) 6 and 10 p.m. IFC
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 6 p.m. Paramount
The Fifth Element (1997) 6 p.m. Syfy
Stories We Tell (2012) 6:15 p.m. TCM
Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) 6:25 p.m. HBO
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
The Missing (2003) 6:40 p.m. Starz
Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 8 p.m. Epix
Pitch Perfect (2012) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
The Machinist (2004) 9 p.m. Ovation
Meet the Parents (2000) 10:01 p.m. Starz
Crawl (2019) 10:10 p.m. Epix
The Firm (1993) 10:51 p.m. Encore
Contact (1997) 11 p.m. BBC America
Insidious (2010) 11:40 p.m. Epix
