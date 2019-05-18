Essential arts: Jeff Koons’ $91.1-million ‘Rabbit’ is rich. Is that a good thing?

The pyramid entrance to the Louvre was far from the only architectural landmark that I.M. Pei designed, but it is the one people have argued about the most. “I consider the Grand Louvre the greatest challenge and the greatest accomplishment of my career,” Pei, who died this week at 102, once told ARTnews. Closer to home, he designed the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland and the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. In all his projects, his love of geometric forms came through. “I am not an architect who has a body of theories,” he said. “I don't think that's how my architecture should be looked at. But if you are true to yourself, you have a signature, and the signature will come out.”