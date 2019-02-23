Essential Arts: Frank Gehry is turning 90 — but he's still got work to do

Alexandre Desplat is an Academy Award-winning composer (he’s up for another Sunday for his score for “Isle of Dogs”) who has just produced his first opera: “Silence,” inspired by a story about a writer who can’t communicate in the wake of a stroke. It’s personal material for Desplat, who was not only in danger of losing his voice (he had to have surgery on his vocal cords), he is married to violinist Dominique “Solrey” Lemonnier, who lost her ability to play when an aneurysm paralyzed her left arm. She is directing the opera. Tim Greiving has the incredible story. Los Angeles Times