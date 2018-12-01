Essential Arts: Stories of immigration on canvas, Ellen Reid’s ‘stunning’ opera, an inspiring musical

The aesthetic talk of the week revolved around the White House’s unveiling of its forest of red Christmas trees. Since their debut, they have been relentlessly critiqued and memed. New York Times style writer Steven Kurutz put together a helpful overview of all the hoo-ha. My two cents: They’re not unlike the flocked Christmas trees I see peddled around L.A., though seeing that much red in one place does fill me with an unexplained urge to take Midol.