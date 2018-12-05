At the Governors Awards three years ago, I was talking to “The Martian” screenwriter Drew Goddard about the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn.’s placement of the space film in the comedy/musical category.
"These days, it's almost impossible to classify a lot of things,” Goddard said. “I mean, I never would have considered 'Birdman' a comedy."
Ridley Scott, director of “The Martian,” ambled over. Told that his movie would be competing in the Globes' comedy/musical category, he paused, took in the news and asked, "You mean we're up against movies like 'Ted'?"
This morning, the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. will unveil the nominees for the 76th Golden Globe Awards live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Terry Crews (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), Danai Gurira (“Black Panther,” “The Walking Dead”), Leslie Mann (“Knocked Up,” “This Is 40”) and Christian Slater (“Mr. Robot”) will be on hand to announce the nominees, and thankfully there’s no need to make the trek to Beverly Hills to be the first to hear the nominees in all 25 categories.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. will livestream the big announcement beginning at 5:05 a.m. (Pacific) with the first group of categories set to start at 5:15 a.m. The second group of categories will kick off shortly after 5:30 a.m.
“Killing Eve” will meet “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” at the 76th Golden Globe Awards next month now that Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg have been announced as co-hosts of the annual show.
“They bring wit, charm and style to a room filled with the very best of film and television. It’s sure to be another unforgettable fun-filled night,” said NBC co-chairmen Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks in a statement on Wednesday.
No category classification should come as a shock with the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. and the Golden Globes. After all, this is a group that allowed “The Martian,” Ridley Scott’s brainy sci-fi adventure, to be called a comedy. (Scott was not amused.)
This year, for those keeping score: “Mary Poppins Returns” is a musical. “A Star Is Born” is not. “Green Book,” a period drama that looks at racial divides in America, is a comedy, as is (probably) “Vice,” Adam McKay’s scathing look at the life of Dick Cheney.
As we laugh through our tears, here’s an early look at what might be nominated when the HFPA reveals its picks on Dec. 6.
Joel Simon was on the phone catching up with his dad two years ago while his wife and kids watched the Golden Globes. Meryl Streep was accepting the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime honor, and when Simon, the executive director of the Committee to Protect Journalists, heard Streep say, “We need the principled press to hold power to account,” he told his dad he’d have to call him back.
Simon walked into the living room just as Streep called on the “famously well-heeled Hollywood Foreign Press,” the group that doles out the Globes, and everyone in the Beverly Hilton ballroom to support the Committee to Protect Journalists.
“We are going to need them going forward, and they’ll need us to safeguard the truth,” Streep said, speaking shortly before Donald Trump’s inauguration.