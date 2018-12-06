It was a big morning for the period drama “The Favourite.” The film earned five nominations, second only to “Vice,” including best picture, comedy or musical, as well as three acting nods, for star Olivia Colman in the lead actress category, as well as Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz. The latter two will compete in the supporting actress category. Weisz, a Golden Globe winner for “The Constant Gardener,” picked up the phone to talk about the film and her nomination.