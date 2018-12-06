Last year at the Golden Globes, the female-led HBO limited series “Big Little Lies” made a big splash. Now, “Sharp Objects” — another female-centered mini from the network — is looking to grab that baton. The TV adaptation earned three nominations Thursday, including for limited series. Showrunner Marti Noxon discussed the show’s first major nominations and the strong reactions the series has elicited thus far.

I am. It’s a rainy day in Los Angeles. And I like not not getting nominated. It was funny because I had said to myself: It doesn’t really matter in the big scheme of things. Someone will call me if there’s a reason to call me. And then my eyes snapped open at 5 a.m. on the dot. Like in a horror movie. It was crazy.