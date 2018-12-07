Star of Bravo’s adaptation of the hit Los Angeles Times podcast “Dirty John,” Connie Britton earned the second Golden Globe nomination of her career on Thursday after last being recognized for her 2013 role in the series “Nashville.” Below, she talks about the challenges in bringing the story of Debra Newell and her relationship with a con artist to the screen as well as the seasonal parenting trap of Elf on the Shelf.

Well, I was asleep and my son came in to wake me up to see if he could go find his Elf on the Shelf. And I was waking up and I saw that my phone started ringing. It was my publicist in New York and I was like, oh no, did I forget an interview? I didn’t pick it up, I was telling my son to go look for his elf. And then I saw that I had all these text messages and I kind of figured it out.