The nominations for the 76th Golden Globes were unveiled this morning in Los Angeles, with Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater sharing announcement duties.
On the film side, the biopic ‘Vice’ was the leader with six nominations, including best motion picture comedy or musical. On the TV side, ‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace’ came out on top.
