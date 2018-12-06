Rami Malek received his third Golden Globe nomination for his portrayal of singer Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody." (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Rami Malek became a three-time Golden Globe nominee on Thursday morning thanks to his turn as rock icon Freddie Mercury in the hit movie “Bohemian Rhapsody” (which also scored a surprise nomination for drama film). His previous nominations came for the USA series “Mr. Robot,” making this Malek’s first nomination for his film work. And he weathered multiple storms to get to this point, including criticism of the film’s depiction of Mercury’s sexuality and public drama over the firing of credited director Bryan Singer.

So did you break into song when you heard the news?

I might play one of the tunes tonight. I’m coming up on evening now in London. I might do a little celebrating. It’s just a tremendous honor to be recognized for this, just to be a small part of [Queen’s] legacy is just a gift in and of itself. They’ve seen every aspect of their life recognized with every award, but this is something that is so unique.