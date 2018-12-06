A nine-time nominee, “Will & Grace” star Debra Messing is no stranger to the Golden Globes — so much so that she allowed herself to sleep in on nominations morning.
But with her first nomination since the beloved comedy series mounted its comeback last year after 12 years off the air, Messing continues to be amazed by how much has gone right since the show returned for a second time around. “The whole thing has been a dream,” Messing said.
First of all, no, the Golden Globe-nominated “Bodyguard” is not a reboot of the 1992 drama starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner. That was “The Bodyguard,” and what a difference a definite article (and a sweeping cover of “I Will Always Love You”) makes.
In fact, “Bodyguard” is the six-episode British television drama that first aired on BBC One in August, earning more than 10 million viewers for its premiere, which was the largest number for a U.K. series in 10 years. Netflix, which was a producing partner for the series along with ITV Studios, brought the series to U.S. viewers through its streaming platform in October. The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. clearly took notice, nominating the show in best drama and its star, Richard Madden.
Madden, better known to American audiences as the late Robb Stark from “Game of Thrones,” plays David Budd, a PTSD-afflicted veteran of the war in Afghanistan who is assigned to protect a hawkish Home Secretary (Keeley Hawes, disappointingly not nominated). She, of course, was instrumental in sending troops to that region.
Announced Thursday morning, the Golden Globe nominations for original song in a motion picture run from the gamut from “Black Panther” to “A Star Is Born,” while saluting a broad range of artists (Kendrick Lamar, Dolly Parton, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, Annie Lennox and Troye Sivan with Jónsi).
Annapurna Pictures and Fox Searchlight tied for the film distributors with the most Golden Globe nominations Thursday morning, with 10 nods apiece.
Megan Ellison’s Annapurna scored nominations for the Dick Cheney biopic “Vice” and Barry Jenkins’ “If Beale Street Could Talk,” while Searchlight garnered kudos for “The Favourite.” Walt Disney Co. was close behind with nine nominations, for movies including “Black Panther.”
Nominations for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards were announced Thursday morning, offering the first major indication of where this year’s awards-season winds may be blowing.
Some movies expected to do well, including “Roma,” “The Favourite” and “A Star is Born,” made strong showings, while “Vice,” “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Mary Poppins Returns” also got significant boosts.
In the drama category, the nominees were “Black Panther,” “BlacKkKlansman,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “If Beale Street Could Talk” and “A Star Is Born.” Only the second superhero movie to earn a Golden Globe best picture nomination following “Deadpool,” “Black Panther” could become the first comic-book movie to land in the best picture Oscar race.
“And here are the all-male nominees.”
Natalie Portman made the condemning comment at the last Golden Globe Awards, when she was presenting the year’s contenders for best director. Standing onstage in a black gown — the agreed-upon sign to show solidarity with sexual assault victims and raise awareness for the new gender parity initiative Time’s Up — the actress-turned-director drew attention to the award show’s historical omission of female filmmakers: throughout its 75-year history, women have only been nominated for best director seven times.
However, the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. must be quite fine with its problematic behavior, as Thursday morning’s nomination announcement again did not include any women directors. Instead, this year’s nominees for best director are Adam McKay (“Vice”), Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma”), Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”), Peter Farrelly (“Green Book”) and Spike Lee “BlacKkKlansman”).
The Golden Globes has announced a new honorary award for career achievement in television. The trophy will be given out starting with the 2019 ceremony.
The additional honor was announced by Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. President Meher Tatna at the top of the nominations event Thursday morning.
It will be the TV equivalent of the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement in film, which initially was given to its namesake and recently has gone to Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Denzel Washington and George Clooney.
The nominations for the 76th Golden Globes were unveiled this morning in Los Angeles, with Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater sharing announcement duties.
On the film side, the biopic ‘Vice’ was the leader with six nominations, including best motion picture comedy or musical. On the TV side, ‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace’ came out on top.