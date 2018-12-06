In “Destroyer,” Nicole Kidman plays a Los Angeles detective broken by her past and out for revenge. It’s a role unlike any the 51-year-old actress has ever played, which is saying something given her long and varied career, and it resulted in a Golden Globe nomination for lead actress in a motion picture drama.
Kidman won two Golden Globes last year, for producing and starring in the HBO limited series “Big Little Lies.” She has four other wins and a total of 14 nominations. She’s thrilled to be returning to the party for a low-budget indie movie close to her heart. (The movie opens Christmas Day.)
Ushered out of Winterfell and the violent world of “Game of Thrones” with the much-remembered so-called Red Wedding episode, Scottish actor Richard Madden is a long way from Robb Stark in the Golden Globe-nominated “Bodyguard.”
A breakout hit in the U.K. in August before arriving on Netflix this fall, “Bodyguard” earned a series nomination in the TV drama category and an acting nod for Madden, who portrays Sgt. David Budd. A PTSD-afflicted veteran of the Afghanistan war, Budd finds himself in a tangled web of terror plots and conspiracies while weathering conflicted feelings about being assigned to protect a politician who was an advocate for the war.
Below, Madden talks a bit about his experience on “Bodyguard” as well as those pesky, tabloid-born James Bond rumors that have been swirling in the U.K.
Nominated for five Golden Globes, Universal’s “Green Book” is one of the most polarizing awards contenders of the season. The buddy comedy, starring Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen, is a critical darling but has struggled to find its legs at the box office.
Despite this, and amid recent controversy after Mortensen vocalized the N-word during a Q&A, the film garnered five of Universal's seven nominations, including nods for director Peter Farrelly, actor Mortensen, supporting actor for Ali, screenplay and picture.
“I’d like to thank the HFPA for this extraordinary honor,” said Ali in an emailed statement. “I’m humbled that all our work has been recognized in such a broad capacity, especially that of my friends Viggo Mortensen and Peter Farrelly. ‘Green Book’ offered a unique opportunity to embody a man with breadth, virtuosity and complexity. I’m so grateful that our story has resonance in a time that calls for empathy.”
If any studio needed an awards season win this year, it was Megan Ellison’s Annapurna Pictures.
Despite vast resources, the West Hollywood film production and distribution company has weathered internal shake-ups and belt-tightening and has offloaded movies amid a string of costly box office flops.
But the 7-year-old mini studio got a serious confidence boost Thursday when it scored 10 Golden Globe nominations for ambitious movies including the Dick Cheney biopic “Vice” and Barry Jenkins’ James Baldwin adaptation “If Beale Street Could Talk.”
Last year at the Golden Globes, the female-led HBO limited series “Big Little Lies” made a big splash. Now, “Sharp Objects” — another female-centered mini from the network — is looking to grab that baton. The TV adaptation earned three nominations Thursday, including for limited series. Showrunner Marti Noxon discussed the show’s first major nominations and the strong reactions the series has elicited thus far.
I am. It’s a rainy day in Los Angeles. And I like not not getting nominated. It was funny because I had said to myself: It doesn’t really matter in the big scheme of things. Someone will call me if there’s a reason to call me. And then my eyes snapped open at 5 a.m. on the dot. Like in a horror movie. It was crazy.
It was a big morning for the period drama “The Favourite.” The film earned five nominations, second only to “Vice,” including best picture, comedy or musical, as well as three acting nods, for star Olivia Colman in the lead actress category, as well as Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz. The latter two will compete in the supporting actress category. Weisz, a Golden Globe winner for “The Constant Gardener,” picked up the phone to talk about the film and her nomination.
Call it the first morning of Hollywood’s 2019 awards season: The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. announced the 76th Golden Globe Awards nominations early Thursday, and the nominees and their friends and employers were awake to react.
Read on for their expressions of excitement in emailed statements and social-media posts.
Director Spike Lee: “I found out about these Golden Globe Nominations for BlackKklansman in between advising my NYU Grad School students because I teach on Thursdays. The first word that came to mind was ‘BOOM SHAKALAKA.’ Thank you to the HFPA!”
Sony’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” is one of two Marvel films to be nominated for a Golden Globe. The film — directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman, and produced by Chris Miller and Phil Lord, among others — is up for a statue in the animated motion picture category in advance of its theatrical release Friday.
Miller: We are here in beautiful, sunny London, England, on a promotional tour for the film. We were in between interviews when we found out the news.
There was a sense of déjà vu at work as Rachel Brosnahan received her Golden Globe nomination for actress in a comedy or musical series Thursday. This year began with “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star winning the Golden Globe in the same category for the first season of her show. Now, as 2018 draws to a close, she has been nominated for the second season, which debuted Wednesday on Amazon.
“It’s just wild,” said Brosnahan, reached by phone as she was playing tourist while on location for an upcoming movie set in Prague. “It’s the warmest welcome for Season 2.” Below, she speaks about her nomination and some of the key sights in the Czech Republic capital.
“Eighth Grade” breakout Elsie Fisher scored her first-ever Golden Globes nomination Thursday for actress in a comedy or musical.
Um, yeah, this is incredible and insane. I felt like I owed it to Twitter to give them my first reaction. My Twitter squad has been there when I make my crappy jokes.