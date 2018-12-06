t wouldn't be an awards nominations morning without a few surprise mentions and snubbed contenders. From the mysteriously overlooked songs of “Mary Poppins Returns” to the unexpected recognition for Rosamund Pike and John C. Reilly , here are the top surprises and snubs from the 2019 Golden Globes announcement.

Critics have yet to weigh in on Adam McKay's scathing biopic about vice president Dick Chene, which opens in wide release on Christmas Day, but The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. voted for it early and often. On the film side, the Annapurna title surprisingly led the nominations with six mentions, including a lead actor in a comedy or musical nomination for Christian Bale's transformative performance as Cheney and supporting mentions for Amy Adams' portrayal of Lynne Cheney and Sam Rockwell's take on George W. Bush. The movie was also acknowledged in the director and screenplay categories (both for McKay), as well as best motion picture comedy or musical.