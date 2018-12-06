Sony’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” is one of two Marvel films to be nominated for a Golden Globe. The film — directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman, and produced by Chris Miller and Phil Lord, among others — is up for a statue in the animated motion picture category in advance of its theatrical release Friday.
Where were you when you got the news?
Miller: We are here in beautiful, sunny London, England, on a promotional tour for the film. We were in between interviews when we found out the news.
There was a sense of déjà vu at work as Rachel Brosnahan received her Golden Globe nomination for actress in a comedy or musical series Thursday. This year began with “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star winning the Golden Globe in the same category for the first season of her show. Now, as 2018 draws to a close, she has been nominated for the second season, which debuted Wednesday on Amazon.
“It’s just wild,” said Brosnahan, reached by phone as she was playing tourist while on location for an upcoming movie set in Prague. “It’s the warmest welcome for Season 2.” Below, she speaks about her nomination and some of the key sights in the Czech Republic capital.
The day would seem to be starting on a good note for you, right?
“Eighth Grade” breakout Elsie Fisher scored her first-ever Golden Globes nomination Thursday for actress in a comedy or musical.
You shared your first reaction on Twitter?
Um, yeah, this is incredible and insane. I felt like I owed it to Twitter to give them my first reaction. My Twitter squad has been there when I make my crappy jokes.
With Connie Britton’s Golden Globe nomination Thursday, a first for Bravo, the network has what it presumably wanted from its based-on-a-true-story miniseries “Dirty John”: some Hollywood street cred.
The NBCUniversal-owned home of “Real Housewives” and “Project Runway” now has someone competing for actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television in a category also populated by titles from HBO, Showtime and Netflix.
“Dirty John,” based on a Los Angeles Times investigative series and podcast, is an adaptation of the story of Orange County businesswoman Debra Newell (Britton) and anesthesiologist John Meehan (played by Eric Bana), an online date who turns out to be a dangerous con man. The subject targets Bravo’s audience demographic, to be sure, but Britton’s performance helps elevate the piece from a routine woman-in-peril tale to something worth watching with full attention.
t wouldn't be an awards nominations morning without a few surprise mentions and snubbed contenders. From the mysteriously overlooked songs of “Mary Poppins Returns” to the unexpected recognition for Rosamund Pike and John C. Reilly, here are the top surprises and snubs from the 2019 Golden Globes announcement.
"Vice" might get the last laugh
Critics have yet to weigh in on Adam McKay's scathing biopic about vice president Dick Chene, which opens in wide release on Christmas Day, but The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. voted for it early and often. On the film side, the Annapurna title surprisingly led the nominations with six mentions, including a lead actor in a comedy or musical nomination for Christian Bale's transformative performance as Cheney and supporting mentions for Amy Adams' portrayal of Lynne Cheney and Sam Rockwell's take on George W. Bush. The movie was also acknowledged in the director and screenplay categories (both for McKay), as well as best motion picture comedy or musical.
A nine-time nominee, “Will & Grace” star Debra Messing is no stranger to the Golden Globes — so much so that she allowed herself to sleep in on nominations morning.
But with her first nomination since the beloved comedy series mounted its comeback last year after 12 years off the air, Messing continues to be amazed by how much has gone right since the show returned for a second time around. “The whole thing has been a dream,” Messing said.
How did you get the news?
The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. solidified its love of new things during Thursday morning’s announcement of the Golden Globes television nominations. And its love of old things.
It’s just those pesky middle-aged things that HFPA isn’t as taken with.
Here are the five biggest snubs and surprises from this year’s batch of Golden Globe nominations.
How are you feeling?
Grand. I feel really good right now. My father [Denzel] woke me up. He's like, “It's time, it's time, let's go!” We caught it on NBC. We obviously cheered when we heard Adam [Driver’s] name and Spike [Lee’s] name. And then it happened; I was overjoyed. My dad and I embraced each other so tightly. My mom is on the way to Chicago to audition for “Hamlet,” so we called her and had a prayer session and we were crying. I was having flashbacks of the NFL draft. It felt a bit like that, but it didn’t go like this. I was an undrafted free agent.
What did your parents say to you?
First of all, no, the Golden Globe-nominated “Bodyguard” is not a reboot of the 1992 drama starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner. That was “The Bodyguard,” and what a difference a definite article (and a sweeping cover of “I Will Always Love You”) makes.
In fact, “Bodyguard” is the six-episode British television drama that first aired on BBC One in August, earning more than 10 million viewers for its premiere, which was the largest number for a U.K. series in 10 years. Netflix, which was a producing partner for the series along with ITV Studios, brought the series to U.S. viewers through its streaming platform in October. The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. clearly took notice, nominating the show in best drama and its star, Richard Madden.
Madden, better known to American audiences as the late Robb Stark from “Game of Thrones,” plays David Budd, a PTSD-afflicted veteran of the war in Afghanistan who is assigned to protect a hawkish Home Secretary (Keeley Hawes, disappointingly not nominated). She, of course, was instrumental in sending troops to that region.
Announced Thursday morning, the Golden Globe nominations for original song in a motion picture run from the gamut from “Black Panther” to “A Star Is Born,” while saluting a broad range of artists (Kendrick Lamar, Dolly Parton, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, Annie Lennox and Troye Sivan with Jónsi).
FULL COVERAGE: 2019 Golden Globe nominations
And the nominees for original song are...