Grand. I feel really good right now. My father [Denzel] woke me up. He's like, “It's time, it's time, let's go!” We caught it on NBC. We obviously cheered when we heard Adam [Driver’s] name and Spike [Lee’s] name. And then it happened; I was overjoyed. My dad and I embraced each other so tightly. My mom is on the way to Chicago to audition for “Hamlet,” so we called her and had a prayer session and we were crying. I was having flashbacks of the NFL draft. It felt a bit like that, but it didn’t go like this. I was an undrafted free agent.