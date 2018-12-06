Actress Isla Fisher might have just become a late-breaking Golden Globes snub, thanks to husband Sacha Baron Cohen.
Baron Cohen scored something of a surprise nomination Thursday morning for his comedy work in his controversial Showtime series “Who Is America?” and to celebrate, he extended a special invitation to former Alaskan Gov. Sarah Palin.
“Who Is America?” made headlines earlier this year for clips showing Baron Cohen deceiving American personalities and politicians with elaborate disguises and filming them as they proclaimed inflammatory and/or ridiculous statements.
Stephan James is having a bit of a year. At just 24, he starred in a pair of Golden Globes nominees in Barry Jenkins’ follow-up to “Moonlight,” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” and Sam Esmail’s adaptation of the hit podcast “Homecoming.” James also earned a nomination for his work on that series. The Canadian-born actor talks about working with Julia Roberts and whether he needs to readjust his goals now that he’s surely met a few of them so early in his career.
How did you get the news?
My manager and publicist woke me up a little after 5 a.m., and they were screaming at me, and I was trying to make out what they were saying. I finally was able to put two and two together. It’s incredibly exciting. I have not been able to go back to sleep; that’s been tough.
Star of Bravo’s adaptation of the hit Los Angeles Times podcast “Dirty John,” Connie Britton earned the second Golden Globe nomination of her career on Thursday after last being recognized for her 2013 role in the series “Nashville.” Below, she talks about the challenges in bringing the story of Debra Newell and her relationship with a con artist to the screen as well as the seasonal parenting trap of Elf on the Shelf.
How did you get word of your nomination?
Well, I was asleep and my son came in to wake me up to see if he could go find his Elf on the Shelf. And I was waking up and I saw that my phone started ringing. It was my publicist in New York and I was like, oh no, did I forget an interview? I didn’t pick it up, I was telling my son to go look for his elf. And then I saw that I had all these text messages and I kind of figured it out.
Creator of multiple hit sitcoms that include “Two and a Half Men,” “The Big Bang Theory” and “Young Sheldon,” Chuck Lorre captured the eyes of the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. with the Golden Globe-nominated “The Kominsky Method.”
Starring Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin in a comedy about aging, the series also earned a nomination for Douglas as lead actor and Arkin for supporting. Below, Lorre talks about working with a pair of acting veterans as well as his decision-making behind making the jump to streaming after so many years on network TV.
I imagine it’s been a busy morning...
Rami Malek became a three-time Golden Globe nominee on Thursday morning thanks to his turn as rock icon Freddie Mercury in the hit movie “Bohemian Rhapsody” (which also scored a surprise nomination for drama film). His previous nominations came for the USA series “Mr. Robot,” making this Malek’s first nomination for his film work. And he weathered multiple storms to get to this point, including criticism of the film’s depiction of Mercury’s sexuality and public drama over the firing of credited director Bryan Singer.
So did you break into song when you heard the news?
I might play one of the tunes tonight. I’m coming up on evening now in London. I might do a little celebrating. It’s just a tremendous honor to be recognized for this, just to be a small part of [Queen’s] legacy is just a gift in and of itself. They’ve seen every aspect of their life recognized with every award, but this is something that is so unique.
"A Private War" star Rosamund Pike scored her second Golden Globes nomination on Thursday for lead actress in a motion picture drama. Directed by Matthew Heineman, the biopic sees Pike portraying Marie Colvin, the late war correspondent who — went to great lengths to cover conflicts in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.
How does it feel to be nominated this year?
It's huge, I'm feeling very overwhelmed. I'm sitting in a cafe in London, waiting to pick up my boy from school. I'm really moved, it’s meaningful. I'm sitting by myself and letting it all sink in. And ... I've just been given a free coffee. That never happens in London.
An early front-runner for best picture at next year’s Academy Awards, Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma” picked up three Golden Globe nominations Thursday morning, for foreign language film and for Cuarón’s direction and screenplay.
Cuarón’s poetic, black-and-white story of a middle-class Mexican family and their beloved live-in nanny is in limited theatrical release now before airing on Netflix starting Dec. 14.
The Los Angeles Times spoke with the director, whose previous films include “Y Tú Mama También,” “Children of Men” and “Gravity,” about the nominations, Netflix and the state of moviegoing.
A longtime character actor known for scene-stealing performances in “Logan,” “Gosford Park” and the cultishly revered 1987 film “Withnail & I,” Richard E. Grant earned his first Golden Globe nomination on Thursday for his contribution to “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
The story of a celebrity biographer (played by fellow nominee Melissa McCarthy) who enlists Grant’s character for help in taking a turn toward deception, the movie was directed by Marielle Heller. Below, Grant talks about the changes “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” brought to his life and being “a puppy let loose in the pet shop” about meeting actors he admires.
How are you doing?
Ecstatic for her “Crazy Rich Asians” family and for Sandra Oh, the first Asian host to grace the Golden Globes stage (“Go, Sandra!”), Michelle Yeoh jumped on the phone from the Toronto set of “Star Trek: Discovery” to wax ecstatic over the groundbreaking film’s two nominations.
Looking forward to celebrating the landmark “Crazy Rich Asians” year on Globes night with the cast and crew, she plans on sporting a special piece of jewelry perfect for the glitzy occasion: Eleanor’s bespoke emerald and diamond ring.
“I think I have to,” Yeoh exclaimed, “because the ring is so much a character in the film. What a perfect thing! I must. I will absolutely do that.”
In “Destroyer,” Nicole Kidman plays a Los Angeles detective broken by her past and out for revenge. It’s a role unlike any the 51-year-old actress has ever played, which is saying something given her long and varied career, and it resulted in a Golden Globe nomination for lead actress in a motion picture drama.
Kidman won two Golden Globes last year, for producing and starring in the HBO limited series “Big Little Lies.” She has four other wins and a total of 14 nominations. She’s thrilled to be returning to the party for a low-budget indie movie close to her heart. (The movie opens Christmas Day.)
Where were you when you heard the news?