H.E.R.’s first Grammy nominations are the result of the young star’s meteoric rise over the past year and a half as the brooding, slow-dripping soul she began releasing anonymously in 2016 caught fire on streaming platforms and solidified her status as one of the most exciting R&B voices to arrive in recent years.
Her records have been streamed over 1 billion times, she’s got fans in Janet Jackson and Rihanna, is in the middle of her second headlining tour and is part of a seismic shift that has pushed the genre out of the shadows of hip-hop.
Hollywood figuratively crashed the funeral Thursday.
Even as President George H.W. Bush was being laid to rest in Houston following a final service and several days of heartfelt eulogies, the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. celebrated the movie “Vice,” a scathing biopic that blames former Vice President Dick Cheney — and the man who empowered him, George W. Bush — for much of the modern world’s problems.
Although it has yet to be released, or even reviewed, “Vice” led all movies with six Golden Globes nominations — best picture comedy, nods for Adam McKay’s direction and screenplay and acting recognition for Christian Bale, who plays Cheney; Amy Adams who plays his wife, Lynne; and Sam Rockwell as George W. Bush.
When Constance Wu landed her first career Golden Globe nomination, “Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu was one of the first to ring with emotional early-morning congratulations. The historic nature of Wu’s nomination for lead actress in a comedy, for her turn as Asian American rom-com heroine Rachel Chu, keeps sinking in, making the already-groundbreaking Warner Bros. hit — which is also nominated for best comedy — even more worthy of celebration.
It’s been kind of surreal. I had my phone on do-not-disturb mode so I got kind of a late start on it, but it’s unbelievable. I’m so excited!
The Kominsky what now?
On Thursday the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. once again showed its love of all that is shiny and new in television — even when it’s, well, old — nominating “The Kominsky Method” for comedy series mere weeks after its first-season debut on Netflix.
The Chuck Lorre-created comedy follows a pair of aging Hollywood buddies, played by Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin, both of whom were also nominated.
Writer-director Barry Jenkins’ adaptation of James Baldwin’s novel “If Beale Street Could Talk” earned three Golden Globe nominations on Thursday. The movie was nominated for best motion picture, drama, Jenkins wasrecognized for best screenplay and Regina King was nominated for best supporting actress.
In my living room, in L.A.
“Vice” led the Golden Globes nominations on Thursday morning, recognized in six categories. Adam McKay was honored as the director, writer and producer of the movie, which also received a nomination in the category of best motion picture, musical or comedy. That category might not seem so surprising a place for the filmmaker behind “Step Brothers,” except that “Vice” is a clear-eyed yet scathing portrait of former Vice President Dick Cheney — played by Christian Bale in a transformative performance that spans decades.
We are in London; we’re over here for a couple of days doing some screenings and a little bit of press. So we had the luxury of watching it while eating lunch in a very civilized way. Obviously couldn’t have been more thrilled with the results.
Actress Isla Fisher might have just become a late-breaking Golden Globes snub, thanks to husband Sacha Baron Cohen.
Baron Cohen scored something of a surprise nomination Thursday morning for his comedy work in his controversial Showtime series “Who Is America?” and to celebrate, he extended a special invitation to former Alaskan Gov. Sarah Palin.
“Who Is America?” made headlines earlier this year for clips showing Baron Cohen deceiving American personalities and politicians with elaborate disguises and filming them as they proclaimed inflammatory and/or ridiculous statements.
Stephan James is having a bit of a year. At just 24, he starred in a pair of Golden Globes nominees in Barry Jenkins’ follow-up to “Moonlight,” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” and Sam Esmail’s adaptation of the hit podcast “Homecoming.” James also earned a nomination for his work on that series. The Canadian-born actor talks about working with Julia Roberts and whether he needs to readjust his goals now that he’s surely met a few of them so early in his career.
My manager and publicist woke me up a little after 5 a.m., and they were screaming at me, and I was trying to make out what they were saying. I finally was able to put two and two together. It’s incredibly exciting. I have not been able to go back to sleep; that’s been tough.
Star of Bravo’s adaptation of the hit Los Angeles Times podcast “Dirty John,” Connie Britton earned the second Golden Globe nomination of her career on Thursday after last being recognized for her 2013 role in the series “Nashville.” Below, she talks about the challenges in bringing the story of Debra Newell and her relationship with a con artist to the screen as well as the seasonal parenting trap of Elf on the Shelf.
Well, I was asleep and my son came in to wake me up to see if he could go find his Elf on the Shelf. And I was waking up and I saw that my phone started ringing. It was my publicist in New York and I was like, oh no, did I forget an interview? I didn’t pick it up, I was telling my son to go look for his elf. And then I saw that I had all these text messages and I kind of figured it out.
Creator of multiple hit sitcoms that include “Two and a Half Men,” “The Big Bang Theory” and “Young Sheldon,” Chuck Lorre captured the eyes of the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. with the Golden Globe-nominated “The Kominsky Method.”
Starring Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin in a comedy about aging, the series also earned a nomination for Douglas as lead actor and Arkin for supporting. Below, Lorre talks about working with a pair of acting veterans as well as his decision-making behind making the jump to streaming after so many years on network TV.
