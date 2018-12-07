Stephan James, who stars in "If Beale Street Could Talk" and "Homecoming," in October. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Stephan James is having a bit of a year. At just 24, he starred in a pair of Golden Globes nominees in Barry Jenkins’ follow-up to “Moonlight,” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” and Sam Esmail’s adaptation of the hit podcast “Homecoming.” James also earned a nomination for his work on that series. The Canadian-born actor talks about working with Julia Roberts and whether he needs to readjust his goals now that he’s surely met a few of them so early in his career.

How did you get the news?

My manager and publicist woke me up a little after 5 a.m., and they were screaming at me, and I was trying to make out what they were saying. I finally was able to put two and two together. It’s incredibly exciting. I have not been able to go back to sleep; that’s been tough.