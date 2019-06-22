How we’re getting ready for summer

New focus, new look, new name — just in time for summer: Starting next week, restaurant critics Bill Addison and Patricia Escárcega will take over this newsletter and it will be renamed Tasting Notes. It will arrive in your email inbox every Saturday morning, featuring their latest thoughts on the restaurant scene, insights on how they approach their jobs and links to the week's stories in The Times’ Food section. Plus, in the new “Ask the Critics” section, they will answer your questions about dining in L.A. (send them to tastingnotes@latimes.com). Know someone who'd enjoy reading Tasting Notes? Have them sign up here: latimes.com/tastingnotes.