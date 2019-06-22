How we’re getting ready for summer

The top food stories from this week at the Los Angeles Times:
TASTING NOTES
CHEERS TO THE SUMMER
Cooking columnist Genevieve Ko shares a recipe for a twist on a classic Negroni, made with Harry’s Berries.
THE PERFECT POST FARMERS MARKET BRUNCH
Ben Mims makes good use of his farmers market haul in this recipe for a savory clafoutis studded with cherry tomatoes.
GREAT EXPECTATIONS
Restaurant critic Patricia Escárcega finds that the menu at Farmhouse, chef Rich Mead’s “field-to-fork” restaurant in Corona del Mar, doesn’t quite live up to expectations.
INTO THE HOPPER
At Apey Kade in Tarzana, restaurant critic Bill Addison’s dopamine levels spike at the trays of spiced coconut milk gravy, pol sambol and string hoppers — thin rice flour noodles.
WINE AND SWEETS
Food writer Amy Scattergood has the details on Erin McKenna’s Bakery, a new vegan, gluten-free bakery in Santa Monica, with wine.
