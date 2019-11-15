Don’t freak out over the Thanksgiving feast. Just follow this guide

Our whole vegan Thanksgiving menu comes together easily with a little planning and make-ahead. Anything that can be prepped ahead can be refrigerated in airtight containers, then reheated before serving.

The Menu

Slow-Roasted Winter Vegetables

Poultry Seasoning

Double Mushroom Gravy

Country Bread Stuffing with Lots of Celery

Creamy Leek and Olive Oil Mashed Potatoes

Smothered Green Beans with Creamed Mushrooms and Fried Onions

Pan-Seared Brussels Sprouts with Chile-Maple Glaze

Smashed Sweet Potatoes with Torched Meringue

Cast Iron Cornbread

Citrus Rosé Cranberry Jelly

Oven-Fried Apple Pie with Spiced Shortening Crust

Bourbon Pecan Pie with No-Roll Crust

The Shopping List

Produce

-1 whole butternut squash (3 pounds)

-2 whole celery root (1 pound each)

-2 whole cauliflower or romanesco broccoli (1 ½ pounds each)

-1 bunch celery

-3 medium leeks

-2 pounds green beans

-1 ½ pounds Brussels sprouts

-1 ½ pounds whole cremini mushrooms

-8 ounces sliced white button mushrooms

-1 bunch fresh thyme

-1 bunch fresh flat-leaf parsley

-1 bunch fresh sage (optional)

-1 bunch fresh rosemary (optional)

-1 red Fresno chile

-1 large brown onion



-1 small white onion

-6 large shallots (10 ounces)

-10 large garlic cloves

-5 large Russet potatoes (4 ½ pounds)

-3 large sweet potatoes (4 pounds)

-1 bag cranberries (12 ounces)

-1 organic orange

-1 lemon

-4 Golden Delicious apples and 4 Granny Smith apples (3½ pounds)

Pantry

-1 large bottle everyday extra-virgin olive oil

-1 large bottle grape seed or other neutral-tasting vegetable oil

-1 container nutritional yeast

-½ ounce dried porcini mushrooms

-1 quart vegetable broth

-1 bottle apple cider vinegar

-1 bottle pure maple syrup

-1 can coconut milk

-1 can chickpeas

-1 container fried onions, such as French’s

-1 small bottle bourbon

-1 small bottle rosé wine

Spices and seasonings

-Kosher salt, preferably Diamond brand

-black pepper in a grinder

-dried sage

-dried rosemary

-dried savory or thyme

-dried oregano or marjoram

-black peppercorns

-whole nutmeg

-ground cinnamon

-ground chipotle chile

-cream of tartar

Baking

-1 bag all-purpose flour

-1 bag organic sugar

-1 container cornstarch

-1 bag fine stone-ground yellow cornmeal

-1 container baking powder

-1 box baking soda

-1 bag finely ground flax seed meal

-1 bottle dark corn syrup

-2 ½ cups chopped pecans

-1 cup trans-fat-free vegetable shortening

Refrigerated

-1 quart unsweetened plain oat milk

-1 small bottle fresh apple cider (no sugar added)

Bakery

-1 loaf crusty, hearty French or Italian bread (1 pound)

Cooking Countdown

Follow this plan for a stress-free holiday:

Up to 5 days before:

-Make poultry seasoning.

-Make mushroom gravy.

-Make sweet potato base.

-Make cranberry jelly.

Up to 3 days before:

-Make mashed potatoes.

-Make pecan pie.

Up to 2 days before:

-Make bread stuffing mix.

-Cook green beans.

-Prepare green bean mushroom sauce.

The night before:

-Make apple pie.

4 hours before:

-Bake cornbread.

3 hours before:

-Prep Brussels sprouts ingredients.

2 hours before:

-Prep and roast winter vegetables.

1 hour before:

-Bring mushroom gravy to a simmer and keep warm over low heat.

45 minutes before:

-Cook Brussels sprouts and keep warm over low heat.

30 minutes before:

-Bake bread stuffing.

25 minutes before:

-Reheat sweet potatoes and spread in a serving dish.

20 minutes before:

-Reheat mashed potatoes on the stove top and keep warm over low heat.

-Reheat green bean sauce and fold in the green beans to heat through.

15 minutes before:

-Whip aquafaba for the sweet potato casserole, spoon on top, and torch.

10 minutes before:

-Spread green bean mixture in a serving dish and top with fried onions.

-Unmold cranberry jelly.

5 minutes before:

-Arrange all the dishes on the table.