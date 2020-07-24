Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Michelada

5 minutes
Makes 1 to 2 drinks
Michelada recipe by Genevieve Ko.
(Genevieve Ko / Los Angeles Times)
By Genevieve Ko
July 23, 2020

This formula comes close to my preferred Michelada sold at Dodger Stadium. It includes Clamato and uses a pale Mexican lager. It’s pleasantly spicy, but you can add more hot sauce and ground chile if you prefer. If you have a 24-ounce glass, you can make this one large drink. Otherwise, divide it between 2 glasses.

1

Whisk the Clamato, hot sauce, Worcestershire and ½ teaspoon chipotle until well-blended.

2

Mix the salt and remaining ¼ teaspoon chipotle in a small dish. Run a lime wedge around the rim of the glass; reserve the lime. Dip the rim of the glass in the chile salt.

If you have a 24-ounce glass, use one. If you have 12-ounce glasses, use two.
3

Fill the glass with ice. Pour all the Clamato mix into a 24-ounce glass and top off with all the beer. If using 12-ounce glasses, divide the mix and beer evenly. Top with reserved lime wedges and serve.

Substitutions
You can substitute 1/3 cup tomato juice and 3 tablespoons clam juice for the Clamato. You can use your favorite hot sauce and ground chile powder.
Make Ahead:
The Clamato mix can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
Genevieve Ko

Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.

