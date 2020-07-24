Michelada
This formula comes close to my preferred Michelada sold at Dodger Stadium. It includes Clamato and uses a pale Mexican lager. It’s pleasantly spicy, but you can add more hot sauce and ground chile if you prefer. If you have a 24-ounce glass, you can make this one large drink. Otherwise, divide it between 2 glasses.
Whisk the Clamato, hot sauce, Worcestershire and ½ teaspoon chipotle until well-blended.
Mix the salt and remaining ¼ teaspoon chipotle in a small dish. Run a lime wedge around the rim of the glass; reserve the lime. Dip the rim of the glass in the chile salt.
Fill the glass with ice. Pour all the Clamato mix into a 24-ounce glass and top off with all the beer. If using 12-ounce glasses, divide the mix and beer evenly. Top with reserved lime wedges and serve.
