Garlic Fries

20 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
Garlic fries recipe by Genevieve Ko.
(Genevieve Ko / Los Angeles Times)
By Genevieve Ko
July 23, 2020

Finely chopped — not minced — garlic starts in a cold pan with cold oil so that it sizzles and cooks evenly all the way through without browning and turning bitter. That makes the bits delicious enough to munch on with the fries, which are tossed with the mix so they’re evenly seasoned.

1

Prepare the fries according to the package’s directions using either an air fryer or the oven until very crisp. That may require cooking them longer than indicated.

2

Meanwhile, combine the garlic and oil in a small pan. Sprinkle with salt, then turn the stove to medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the garlic is translucent and tender and the oil is foaming all around and over it, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from the heat.

3

When the fries are done, transfer them to a large bowl. Use a spoon to scoop the garlic out of the pan and onto the fries. Leave behind most of the oil; whatever ends up in the spoon naturally is fine. Sprinkle with salt and toss well until the fries are evenly coated. Top with the parsley and eat hot.

Variations:
Olive Oil Garlic Fries: Substitute everyday olive oil for the vegetable oil.
Genevieve Ko

Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.

