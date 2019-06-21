The Sports Report: U.S. beats Sweden, on to knockout round

Howdy, my name is John Cherwa and I’m piloting this rebooted game of communication while Houston Mitchell is starting to realize his vacation is almost over.
Women’s World Cup
It wasn’t too bad a game to watch, but the win by the U.S. was more dominant than the 2-0 score indicated. Especially after the early score.
But best of all, we’re out of group play, which had all the excitement of any kids game where they don’t keep score. Few surprises and none the top teams were sent packing.
Kevin Baxter was there for us, although I’m worrying about him. I think it’s a case of Stockholm Syndrome. He used the word “pitch” in one of his stories the other day. He forgot one of my early proclamations that we’re ‘Mericans writing for ‘Mericans.
Don’t worry, this story, the long version, is OK, I think. Just start reading.
“The final game of Women’s World Cup group play Thursday was supposed to be a major test for the U.S.
“It turned out to be little more than a pop quiz.
“And it was one the Americans aced, defeating Sweden 2-0 before a crowd of 22,418 at Stade Oceane to win their group and advance to the round of 16 unbeaten and unscored upon.
“’When you come out of the group stage, we talk about mentality and being healthy,’ said coach Jill Ellis, whose team will face Spain on Monday in its first elimination-stage game. ‘I think we’re in a really good place.’
“Good place? The U.S. is the only country to have won this tournament three times and it has never started a World Cup like this, posting shutouts in all three group games. The Americans have seven shutouts in their last eight Women’s World Cup matches, dating to 2015, and their 18 goals in the first three games in France is a World Cup record.
“Sweden was their toughest opponent so far and the U.S. outshot the Swedes 16-7, had the ball nearly 60% of the time and completed more than twice as many passes. Which begs the question: Can anyone here challenge the top-ranked U.S.?
“’I don’t know,’” Carli Lloyd said. “’We’ll see. We’ve got a great squad. It will obviously get tougher and tougher.’
“But so will the U.S.”
Thursday’s results
Netherlands 2, Canada 1
Cameroon 2, New Zealand 1
United States 2, Sweden 0
Chile 2, Thailand 0
Friday’s schedule (PDT)
No games scheduled.
Group A W-D-L, GD, Pts
France 3-0-0, +6, 9
Norway 2-0-1, +3, 6
Nigeria 1-0-2 -2, 3
South Korea 0-0-3, -7, 0
Group A results
France 4, South Korea 0
Norway 3, Nigeria 0
Nigeria 2, South Korea 0
France 2, Norway 1
France 1, Nigeria 0
Norway 2, South Korea 1
Group B W-D-L, GD, Pts
Germany 3-0-0, +6, 9
Spain 1-1-1, +1, 3
China 1-1-1, 0, 4
South Africa 0-0-3, -7, 0
Group B results
Germany 1, China 0
Spain 3, South Africa 1
Germany 1, Spain 0
China 1, South Africa 0
Germany 4, South Africa 0
China 0, Spain 0
Group C W-D-L, GD, Pts
Italy 2-0-1, +5, 6
Australia 2-0-1, +3, 6
Brazil 2-0-1, +3, 6
Jamaica 0-0-3, -11, 0
Group C results
Italy 2, Australia 1
Brazil 3, Jamaica 0
Australia 3, Brazil 2
Italy 5, Jamaica 0
Australia 4, Jamaica 1
Brazil 1, Italy 0
Group D W-D-L, GD, Pts
England 3-0-0, +4, 9
Japan 1-1-1, -1, 4
Argentina 0-2-1, -1, 2
Scotland 0-1-2, -2, 1
Group D results
England 2, Scotland 1
Argentina 0, Japan 0
Japan 2, Scotland 1
England 1, Argentina 0
England 2, Japan 0
Scotland 3, Argentina 3
Group E W-D-L, GD, Pts
Netherlands 3-0-0, +4, 9
Canada 2-0-1, +2, 6
Cameroon 1-0-2, -2, 3
New Zealand 0-0-3, -4, 0
Group E results
Canada 1, Cameroon 0
Netherlands 1, New Zealand 0
Netherlands 3, Cameroon 1
Canada 2, New Zealand 0
Netherlands 2, Canada 1
Cameroon 2, New Zealand 1
Group F W-D-L, GD, Pts
United States 3-0-0, +18, 9
Sweden 2-0-1, +4, 6
Chile 1-0-2, -3, 3
Thailand 0-0-3, -19, 0
Group F results
Sweden 2, Chile 0
United States 13, Thailand 0
Sweden 5, Thailand 1
United States 3, Chile 0
United States 2, Sweden 0
Chile 2, Thailand 0
Round of 16 games (PDT)
Saturday
Germany vs. Nigeria, 8:30 a.m., FS1
Norway vs. Australia, 12:00 p.m., Fox
Sunday
England vs. Cameroon, 11:30 a.m., FS1
France vs. Brazil, 12 p.m., Fox
Monday
Spain vs. United States, 9 a.m., FS1
Sweden vs. Canada, 12 p.m., FS1
Tuesday
Italy vs. China, 9 a.m., FS1
Netherlands vs. Japan, FS1
Rest of the schedule (PDT)
Quarterfinal games, June 27-29
Semifinal game, July 2, noon, Fox
Semifinal game, July 3, noon, FS1
Third-place game, July 6, 8 a.m., Fox
Final, July 7, 8 a.m., Fox
NBA Draft
We didn’t think the Lakers and Clippers had a first-round pick but the Clippers made a move to get in the first round. Andrew Greif explains it to us. Here’s one version, below is another.
“The Clippers traded up in the NBA draft on Thursday to add Mfiondu Kabengele, a big man with shooting range and NBA lineage.
“The nephew of Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo, Kabengele averaged 13.2 points and 5.9 rebounds while making 50.2% of his shots during his sophomore season with Florida State. He made 37.4% of his three-pointers during his two seasons with the Seminoles.
“Brooklyn technically selected Kabengele 27th overall, and the 21-year-old walked the interview circuit at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, the site of the draft, wearing a hat and watch festooned with the Nets logo. But he will soon land with the Clippers, who are sending the Nets the 56th pick in Thursday’s second round and a protected first-round pick in the 2020 draft that was acquired by the Clippers in February’s trade with Philadelphia.
"This hat is only temporary,” he said.
If you want to know more about the first round, Dan Loumena has this pick-by-pick analysis. Just click here.
Dodgers pitching problems
“We probably should have done more with this in the last newsletter, but now that we know the actual results, we can speak with more confidence. And by we, we actually mean Mike DiGiovanna. Here’s his report, two ways.
“’I think any time you’re talking about a pitcher’s arm there’s a little bit of holding your breath,’ manager Dave Roberts said. “Right now, I don’t want to get too far ahead of my emotions. I want to take the three or four weeks and reassess.’
“Those emotions are attached to the worst-case scenario — that a highly effective pitcher, a fan favorite and one of the most popular players in the Dodgers’ clubhouse might have suffered a career-ending injury. Not many 39-year-olds undergo — let alone recover from — elbow reconstruction
“I think I’ll be able to pitch again this season, definitely, but when that is, I don’t have that answer,” Hill said. “There wasn’t anything that was indicative of a UCL [ulnar collateral ligament] tear, which was good, but it’s going to take some time to heal.”
This marks the 14th time Hill has gone on the injured list in 15 years, though five of his six previous IL stints were because of blisters on fingers of his pitching hand.
“The Dodgers and Hill are choosing to be more optimistic. Hill, who was pulled from Wednesday night’s start against the Giants after one inning, began platelet-rich plasma therapy on Thursday in an effort to promote healing in the tendon and plans to resume throwing in three to four weeks.
“I think I’ll be able to pitch again this season, definitely, but when that is, I don’t have that answer,” Hill said. “There wasn’t anything that was indicative of a UCL [ulnar collateral ligament] tear, which was good, but it’s going to take some time to heal.”
“This marks the 14th time Hill has gone on the injured list in 15 years, though five of his six previous IL stints were because of blisters on fingers of his pitching hand.”
Odds and ends
Dodgers' bullpen almost blows it in win over the Giants. ...Angels fall to Blue Jays on walk-off home run in 10th. … Everything hinges on Kawhi Leonard for the Clippers. … Ducks sign goalie Ryan Miller to a contract extension. … World Cup newcomer Samantha Mewis sidesteps the butterflies to lead U.S. past Sweden. … Adults brawl over a call by a 13-year-old umpire at 7-year-olds’ baseball game. … For Santa Anita’s low-paid workers, horse deaths bring pain and fears about the future.
Friday’s local sports schedule
Colorado at Dodgers, 7 p.m., Sportsnet LA, AM 570
Angels at St. Louis, 5:15 p.m., FSW, KLAA 830
Sparks at Seattle, 7 p.m., Spectrum Sportsnet
Born on this date
1956: Former Dodger Rick Sutcliffe
1959: NBA player Tom Chambers
1967: NBA player Derrick Coleman
1980: NBA player Richard Jefferson
Died on this date
1969: Tennis player Maureen Connolly, 34
1998: Former Dodgers GM Al Campanis, 81
And finally
Al Campanis did a lot of good in his baseball career. But, sadly, he will most be remembered for when he made racist comments on “Nightline.” If you don’t remember what I’m talking about. You can click here.
