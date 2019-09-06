Four Hours: Neighborhood Explorations

Short visits to Southern California neighborhoods.
There are 19 stories.
Part of the appeal of Row DTLA is that it’s different every time you drop by.
There are several free or modestly priced ways to have lots of fun and get a head start on fall at Roger’s Gardens’ fantastic Halloween store, which opened on Friday.
Along the easternmost stretch of the iconic Hollywood Boulevard thoroughfare — past the tourists and the tourist attractions — sits a diverse neighborhood that’s a must-visit for those looking to explore a less-heralded part of Los Angeles.
The pop-up Museum of Weed is in town through September: Here’s a way to get your fill of cannabis, and prowl one of our favorite food-and-fashion venues in town. Just make sure you make your last stop Salt & Straw ice cream shop, for some cool, seasonal sweets.
Time travel doesn’t exist yet, but until then we have South Pasadena.
The last Sunday of each month, the community turns out to celebrate black music, art, community and food at the Leimert Park Art Walk. But you don’t have to wait to explore some of L.A.'s most cherished black-owned businesses tucked into the neighborhood.
Alhambra brags it’s the “gateway to the San Gabriel Valley,” home to the Southland’s own version of “Crazy Rich Asians.”
Stroll around Highland Park these days and you’ll see how this onetime sleepy family neighborhood rocketed to a hipster haven, edging out Silver Lake, that other hip hood.
Take a self-guided tour of California’s first Eichler tract, and explore Old Towne Orange’s shops, antique stores and Hilbert Museum.
As it stretches its way from Burbank to North Hollywood, Magnolia Boulevard is one of Burbank’s most popular “stop, park and walk” destinations.
One of the advantages to living in Los Angeles is the ability to get away from it all, without too much of a drive (assuming traffic cooperates, which is a big assumption). When I need a serious change of scenery but can’t hop on a plane, I head to Topanga Canyon.
West Adams may not be an Instagrammable L.A. hot spot by most influencers’ standards — and that’s exactly why it’s so charming.
The Cayton Children’s Museum recently moved from mid-Wilshire to Santa Monica Place. This dad finds it’s the perfect place to spend a summer afternoon.
Marina del Rey may be nestled between two neighborhoods that seem to get most of the attention — quirky Venice and the tech landscape of Playa del Rey — but it’s not in any danger of being overshadowed: It’s an ideal spot for a half-day getaway that conveniently takes you right to the water’s edge.
With seven miles of craggy beaches and hidden coves, Laguna Beach remains a favorite getaway. Here’s why you need to head there right now.
The Mission Inn in Riverside’s historic downtown has been a destination spot since it was built in 1902, when rich Easterners settled in for months to escape winter’s gloom.
From afar, you might not think there’s much to see in Wilmington.
In a concrete corner of downtown, far from the polished granite of Bunker Hill, rests a gritty-wonderful neighborhood where fashionistas and working-class families share the same splotchy, often-overlooked streets.