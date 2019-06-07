Four Hours: Shop, dine, chill, repeat at the Row DTLA

1:30 p.m. If you have time, you might want to check out the latest photography exhibition at the House of Lucie, a non-profit gallery (Suite 140) showcasing the work of contemporary photographers. If you want to end your day feeling rejuvenated, book a holistic body treatment at the Bartholomew Method (Suite 114), a new wellness clinic that combines massage, aromatherapy and reflexology, among others, in a single treatment. Working with herbal heat packs and hot stones, Sean Bartholomew will “balance and realign major meridians” in your body in an hourlong “Realign and Balance” session. Add-on services include hot stone foot reflexology, cerebral spinal therapy and temporomandibular joint relief. At $150, it’s pricey but totally worth it. You will feel so good when Bartholomew is done with you, in fact, you may decide to explore the Row for another four hours.