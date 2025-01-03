Advertisement
Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: President Carter blazes a trail, a Laker turns 40

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz
If you know which Laker turned 40, where Hannity popped the question and what made Jimmy Carter stand out from the rest of the presidential pack, try your hand at this week’s News Quiz.
(Times staff and wire photos)
Adam Tschorn
By Adam Tschorn
Los Angeles Times
Welcome to the first Los Angeles Times News Quiz of 2025. I’m Adam Tschorn, senior features writer, former game show question-and-answer man and your weekly quizmaster.

Since it’s a new year and you may be new to the quiz, here’s a little recap on how it works: Each Friday, I’ll serve up 10 handcrafted, California-leaning (but not necessarily California-exclusive), multiple-choice questions based on stories that appeared in The Times (in print or online) over the previous seven days.

The author set against a collage of photos pulled from previous news quizzes.

I’m an ex-game show writer. Here’s how I make the Los Angeles Times News Quiz fun

What does it take to craft the L.A. Times’ weekly news quiz? A deep dive into the daily paper and at least 30 really good wrong answers.

This week, for example, I’ll be testing your recall about one of the works that just entered the public domain (hint: it’s a cartoon sailor), the Los Angeles Laker who just turned the big four-oh, Sean Hannity’s recent marriage proposal, the 136th Rose Parade (can you name the theme?) and the accomplishments of the 39th president of the United States, Jimmy Carter, who died last Sunday at the age of 100.

typographic treatment of 'Beverly Hills' title

This must be Beverly Hills

Though the city looms large in the pop-culture psyche as the capital of conspicuous consumption, you can explore the famed patch of real estate without breaking the bank.

All you need to do is keep up on the news of the week and answer these questions correctly. Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.

Adam Tschorn

Senior features writer Adam Tschorn is a former small-town newspaper editor, game-show question-and-answer man and fashion scribe who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007. He currently covers a wide range of pop-culture topics with a focus on cannabis culture. Holding a B.A. in philosophy and an M.A. in journalism, he feels perfectly suited to looking at things, asking “why?” and writing down the answers.

