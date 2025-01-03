Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: President Carter blazes a trail, a Laker turns 40

Welcome to the first Los Angeles Times News Quiz of 2025. I’m Adam Tschorn, senior features writer, former game show question-and-answer man and your weekly quizmaster.

Since it’s a new year and you may be new to the quiz, here’s a little recap on how it works: Each Friday, I’ll serve up 10 handcrafted, California-leaning (but not necessarily California-exclusive), multiple-choice questions based on stories that appeared in The Times (in print or online) over the previous seven days.

This week, for example, I’ll be testing your recall about one of the works that just entered the public domain (hint: it’s a cartoon sailor), the Los Angeles Laker who just turned the big four-oh, Sean Hannity’s recent marriage proposal, the 136th Rose Parade (can you name the theme?) and the accomplishments of the 39th president of the United States, Jimmy Carter, who died last Sunday at the age of 100.

Travel & Experiences This must be Beverly Hills Though the city looms large in the pop-culture psyche as the capital of conspicuous consumption, you can explore the famed patch of real estate without breaking the bank.

All you need to do is keep up on the news of the week and answer these questions correctly. Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.