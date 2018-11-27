Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea on Monday released the names of 16 more people who died in the Camp fire.
The death toll from California’s worst fire jumped to 88, with 203 people still missing, officials said.
Authorities released the the latest of names after notifying the victims’ next of kin.
Searchers have spent the last two weeks combing through the remains of Paradise, where much of the city was burned in the Camp fire.
Officials said Monday that they had covered a good portion of the city. It’s been a grim task, with most of the remains being found as just bones or bone fragments.
Officials say a mountain lion tracked by researchers probably died in a wildfire that tore through Southern California communities and wilderness areas.
The Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area tweeted Monday that there's been no signal from the GPS collar on the young mountain lion dubbed P-74 since Nov. 9. That's the day the Woolsey fire swept into the central part of the Santa Monica Mountains northwest of Los Angeles.
P-74 was a male born last year.
As of Sunday night, the number of people missing stands at 296 in California’s worst wildfire on record.
The Butte County Sheriff’s Department said the death toll was at 85. Searchers spent the day looking for remains in the Paradise area, where 14,000 homes were lost in the Camp fire.
The number of missing has been going down as officials connect with people whose names are on the list. As of last week, it topped 1,000.
At the Ridgewood mobile home park for senior citizens in Paradise on Sunday, more than 100 search and rescue workers in white jumpsuits and gas masks combed through the rubble with shovels and rakes.
The surrounding pine trees were singed, ringing a neighborhood where every home had been reduced to charred, twisted wreckage.
Last week, searchers found the remains of two people there, said Sgt. Dave Thompson of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
Operations at disaster assistance centers in Malibu and Agoura Hills have been extended to keep helping residents affected by the Woolsey fire.
The centers, located at the former Malibu Courthouse and the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation in Agoura Hills, are scheduled to be open through Dec. 8. Hours of operation are between 1 to 8 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
At the centers, residents affected by the fire can get help filing insurance claims and applying for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. They can also receive advice on how to clean up, repair and rebuild their properties.
The Woolsey fire destroyed 1,643 structures as it swept through Oak Park and Ventura County and into Malibu, according to a final report released Sunday.
That makes it one of the most destructive fires in Southern California history, though it pales in comparison to the 14,000 homes lost in the Camp fire in Butte County.
Hundreds of evacuees from the Malibu, Agoura Hills and Thousand Oaks areas spent the holiday weekend returning to their burned-out neighborhoods to survey their damaged or destroyed homes and to begin rebuilding their lives. Some were still debating whether to stay or leave.
Light rains in the area have assisted firefighters in achieving 100% containment of Northern California’s devastating Camp fire, but most evacuations and road closures remain in effect. More than 1,000 firefighters remain on site, assisting with search and recovery efforts.
Full containment came as a big relief for fire officials, who noted that the rain sped up the process. Full containment was originally projected for Nov. 30.
"We didn't get mudslides, so that was good," said Brigitte Foster, fire prevention officer for the Lassen National Forest and spokeswoman for fire officials regarding the Camp fire. "We got enough to hamper down on the fire."
Along Trancas Canyon Road on Saturday, a woman snapped photos of the blackened wreckage of what was once an alcohol and drug treatment center. A wedge of scorched wall stood at a tilt, like a listing ship, peering over the Pacific below. Someone had taped business cards to a wall bordering the site, advertising a restoration business, but it was hard to imagine what could be restored.
The woman, who declined to give her name, said she had been sober nearly seven months. “This place saved my life,” she said.
She stayed in Newbury Park after she was evacuated, and it was the first time she had gotten a moment to see what had become of Creative Care Inc. There were people she had gotten to know there who are now living out of state and wanted photos. “It’s sad,” she said. “But it’s just material.
Across Butte County — a primarily agricultural area known for its walnut, almond and rice farms — towns are struggling to absorb the roughly 50,000 people displaced by the Camp fire. Through no fault of their own, the evacuees’ arrival has worsened the state’s housing crisis and raised the possibility that they could be evicted from the region again, not by fire but by a scarcity of suitable dwellings.
Hotels and motels from Sacramento to Redding are full. The vacancy rate in the rental market, which hovered around 3% before the fire, has fallen to near zero. Unable to find single-family homes in the area, evacuees have resorted to renting individual bedrooms, buying recreational vehicles and purchasing travel trailers. Others are simply leaving California for other Western states with a lower cost of living.
