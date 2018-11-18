In Southern California, there’s about a 50% chance of rain over the areas charred by the Woolsey fire as early as Wednesday, said David Gomberg of the National Weather Service. Forecasters say the area could see a quarter to three-quarters of an inch of rain.
“It doesn’t look like a real heavy rain producer,” he said. “In San Bernardino County … it’s very high certainty you’ll get some rain, and going south into Ventura and Los Angeles counties, the probability weakens.”
Even so, forecasters warned of potential rock slides and debris flows across roadways below fire-ravaged slopes, especially along Highway 1 and canyon roads.
Evacuation orders were lifted for some parts of the Malibu Colony Cove neighborhood on Saturday and others were expected to be allowed back into the community at 2 p.m. Sunday. Check here to determine what properties remain under evacuation.
But some people couldn’t wait any longer to return home. Around noon Sunday, Valerie and Edward Nalbentian walked north along the shoulder of Pacific Coast Highway near Zuma View Place in Malibu, heading to a home they said they knew had burned down.
“We haven’t seen it yet,” Valerie said, her expression grim. “But we’ve seen plenty of pictures.”
Finland’s president isn’t sure where U.S. President Trump got the idea that raking is part of his country’s routine for managing its substantial forests.
Trump told reporters Saturday while visiting the ruins of the Northern California town where a fire killed at least 76 people that wildfires weren’t a problem in Finland because crews “spend a lot of time on raking and cleaning and doing things” to clear forest floors.
Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said in an interview published Sunday in the Ilta-Sanomat newspaper that he spoke briefly with Trump about forest management on Nov. 11, when they were in Paris for Armistice Day events.
The latest forecast from the National Weather Service on Sunday confirms rain moving into the Paradise, Calif., burn area by Wednesday.
Meteorologists have “very high confidence” that Butte County will get four to five inches of rain from Tuesday night through the weekend, with the heaviest rain Thanksgiving night, said Eric Kurth, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Fire-ravaged schools in Butte County are expected to reopen Dec. 3.
The Butte County office of education said in a statement that it needs the equivalent of 100 portable classrooms to handle the students whose schools were burned in California’s worst fire.
“The greatest need is in Paradise where the Paradise Unified School District and a thousand charter school students are now displaced because multiple school sites were damaged or destroyed,” the office said in a statement.
On Nov. 6, PG&E again began warning 70,000 customers — including those in the town of Paradise, Calif. — that it might flip the switch in the face of fire danger.
But for reasons that remain unclear, the utility decided not to shut off power that day.
Fierce winds picked up in the Sierra foothills that morning, fueling the most destructive fire in California history, which has burned nearly 10,000 homes, killed at least 71 people and left more than 1,000 unaccounted for.
California’s worst wildfire is now 60% contained as searchers look for more victims in Paradise.
As of Sunday morning, the Camp fire had burned 149,000 acres and more than 12,000 structures. The death toll rose to 76 Saturday with more than 1,000 people still unaccounted for.
Firefighters on Sunday will be dealing with elevated winds, with a red flag warning in effect through the afternoon.
For miles and miles in the Santa Monica Mountains, from ridgeline to ridgeline in all directions, the Woolsey fire exacted a heavy toll, burning 100,000 acres — 83% of the area’s federal parkland.
It is a huge loss for an unlikely wilderness that has persisted for decades through dogged conservation despite surrounding urban sprawl.
Public access to the range was hard fought by a bipartisan coalition of conservation and civic groups starting in the 1960s. Their goal: a unique combination of city, county, state and federal land, together with beaches, trails and scenic corridors that would run from Griffith Park to Point Mugu in Ventura County.
Smoke continues to choke large swaths of Northern California, but relief is on the way in the form of upcoming rains.
The Bay Area and Sacramento Valley have seen unhealthful air for days thanks to smoke from the Camp Fire.
Air quality got slightly better this weekend, but officials said the big change will come with the rains.
The destruction from the Woolsey fire keeps expanding.
As of Sunday morning, the fire had destroyed more than 1,100 structures.
The fire is now 88% contained, having burned nearly 97,000 acres from Oak Park and Malibu.