Paradise Mayor Jody Jones, said Sunday authorities have estimated that it will take at least two years for her city to begin to bounce back from the devastating Camp fire — one year to clear debris from the thousands of structures that burned and another to rebuild.

She and her husband are now living in their motor home. So they can have a base of operations as the city comes back, they made an offer on a home in Chico on Tuesday, she said, and it is now in escrow.

“We’ve hugged and tried to support each other,” Jones said as she left a vigil for the victims of the blaze. “We’re all in this together.”