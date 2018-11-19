When Jeff and Nan Thompson and their son Alex, a ruddy-haired 5-year-old with boundless energy, returned to their hilltop home in Malibu on Sunday, they were astonished by what had burned and what had not.
Burned: bushes scorched black along their driveway, a metal grate only steps from their living room windows, and a nearby house that used to loom over them from the hills.
Not burned: their butterscotch-colored house, which seemed practically untouched save for a scattering of Spanish tiles that had tumbled from the roof.
Michelle Rader, who lives in hard-hit Magalia, Calif., said that as far as she knows, her home is still standing. But she attended a vigil because a house is not the only thing destroyed in a fire.
“Many of my friends and co-workers and colleagues have lost their homes,” she said. “I lost my workplace, which is something dear to my heart.”
Rader is the office manager and a board member of the Gold Nugget Museum, which burned in the Camp fire conflagration. One of the museum’s docents died in the Nov. 8 disaster.
The number of structures destroyed in the Woolsey fire has climbed to 1,500, according to figures released Monday morning by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
That number could rise in the coming days as fire officials continue their inventory of damage, which is authorities said is about 90% complete.
As additional evacuees were allowed to return to their homes over the weekend, firefighters increased their progress on containing the fire, which swept from Ventura County to Malibu.
Paradise Mayor Jody Jones, said Sunday authorities have estimated that it will take at least two years for her city to begin to bounce back from the devastating Camp fire — one year to clear debris from the thousands of structures that burned and another to rebuild.
She and her husband are now living in their motor home. So they can have a base of operations as the city comes back, they made an offer on a home in Chico on Tuesday, she said, and it is now in escrow.
“We’ve hugged and tried to support each other,” Jones said as she left a vigil for the victims of the blaze. “We’re all in this together.”
For nearly a week, Laura Cartwright and her brother looked for their 71-year-old reclusive uncle from Helltown, a small community just north of Paradise.
They tried calling him by phone when the Camp fire broke out, but they couldn’t get through. Even on normal days, cell service there is spotty. They checked the American Red Cross shelter’s online list to see whether their uncle had marked himself safe. He hadn’t.
By Day 3, they were worried. By Day 5, they couldn’t sit at home anymore and drove up from Concord to the disaster zone. They ended up roaming a tent city in a Walmart parking lot, asking if anyone had seen their uncle.
Jeff Evans is one of a handful of people left in Concow, a mountain hamlet tucked deep in the woods that has been under mandatory evacuation orders since the Camp fire tore through here on Nov. 8. If he leaves, he can’t get back in.
His neighbors stuck on the outside have been emailing him requests. Because the gas in the generator powering his electricity — and his internet — is limited, he hops online for a few minutes each day, answers their questions and gets going.
“Every single morning until the afternoon, I’m huffing it,” Evans said. “I’m going and going and going. There’s pigs to feed and goats and ducks and chickens.”
The fire is 91% contained, according to the L.A. County Fire Department. It has burned 69,949 acres in Ventura County and Malibu, destroying more than 1,000 structures.
At least three people have died.
A small brush fire was reported Sunday afternoon in Shadow Hills after a car rollover.
The Los Angeles Fire Department said the fire was burning around 8300 W. La Tuna Canyon Road.
In Southern California, there’s about a 50% chance of rain over the areas charred by the Woolsey fire as early as Wednesday, said David Gomberg of the National Weather Service. Forecasters say the area could see a quarter to three-quarters of an inch of rain.
“It doesn’t look like a real heavy rain producer,” he said. “In San Bernardino County … it’s very high certainty you’ll get some rain, and going south into Ventura and Los Angeles counties, the probability weakens.”
Even so, forecasters warned of potential rock slides and debris flows across roadways below fire-ravaged slopes, especially along Highway 1 and canyon roads.