Over the last few weeks, some Paradise evacuees have made a Best Western hotel home. They didn’t know each other before the fire, though they lived in the same small town for years and frequented the same haunts.

They have formed a little community at the Corning hotel around the waffle maker during breakfast, passing one another in the elevator and lounging in the lobby,

Around the table, they trade stories of dodging embers and feelings of guilt. Together, they try to make sense of the tragedy that unites them.