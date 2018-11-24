Rapid DNA analysis is being used to identify dozens of California fire victims burned beyond recognition. Of 83 victims, sheriff's officials have made tentative identifications on 58 of them, but they await DNA confirmation.

"We're working diligently to identify those individuals so that we can contact their next of kin and notify them," said Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea.

It used to be that DNA analysis could take months before answers would firm up, but now DNA analysis can be done within a matter of hours, Jim Davis of Ande, a Massachusetts-based company that specializes in rapid DNA analysis, said at a press conference in Chico on Wednesday.