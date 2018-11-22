Firefighters continued to make progress with California’s deadliest fire, with containment rising to 90% but with number of homes burned now at nearly 14,000.
At least 83 people were killed when the fire swept into Paradise two weeks ago, and hundreds are still missing,
Rain helped firefighters, but the weather has made the search for victims more difficult.
The remains of two more people were recovered in the Camp fire burn zone Wednesday, raising the death toll in the blaze to 83.
One person was found in a structure in Paradise, while the other was located in a structure in Magalia, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea told reporters at a news conference.
“We’re working diligently to identify those individuals so we can contact their next of kin and notify them,” Honea said, adding that investigators have tentatively identified 58 of the dead.
Rain began to pound on the tent city of Paradise evacuees Wednesday afternoon in Chico, causing more problems for people who have already been through so much.
Two women walked around holding a blanket, offering it to anyone who needed it. Standing alone, wearing a red hooded rain poncho, John Owens shivered.
“I don’t know how much longer people can hang on like this,” he said.
In Chico, where thousands of evacuees have gathered, it’s going to be a Thanksgiving like no other. Some people who had been living in tents at a Walmart parking lot began to move on, some going to shelters.
Volunteers have also been out in force to help.
Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. in Chico has been prepping a Thanksgiving meal that will feed about 2,000 people.
With the public still prohibited from entering the worst-hit areas of Paradise and Magalia, the towns were silent, save for the hum of generators.
The gas station was shuttered. Ponderosa Elementary School abandoned. The blackened husks of cars were still visible across the town. At the site of a gym on Pentz Road, all that remained were the contorted remains of elliptical machines atop a pile of ash.
Crews worked on repairing utility lines, forcing motorists to just one side of many roads, and continued the process of looking for any signs of human remains, despite the rain.
The saga of Stanley the giraffe continues as yet another celebrity has made the animal’s welfare her mission despite his keeper’s assurances.
Fitness celebrity Jillian Michaels is demanding that Malibu Wine Safaris move Stanley to a better home. In a letter to founder Dakota Semler, Michaels said that despite the Woolsey fire’s passing, the giraffe remains in danger as long as it is in on their property.
Celebrities and tourists have visited Saddlerock Ranch’s safari attraction for years to drink wine and snap selfies with the lone giraffe. But after the Woolsey fire, they used their clout to draw attention to the animal’s safety as the Woolsey fire roared toward the property.
Butte County health officials are urging residents not to try to move back into homes damaged by the Camp fire in Paradise.
Some residents have been allowed back into Paradise to survey their homes and collect any valuables still left.
“There is evidence from recent fires in California that homes and property destroyed by fire contain high and concerning levels of heavy metals, lead, mercury, dioxin, arsenic, and other carcinogens. Some property may have the presence of radioactive materials,” the county said in a statement. “Exposure to hazardous substances may lead to acute and chronic health effects, and may cause long-term public health and environmental impacts.”
If the expected rainfall on the eve of Thanksgiving day is intense enough, areas where the Woolsey fire burned would be more susceptible to mud flows than areas affected by the Camp fire, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
USGS researchers created a map that shows the probability that different fire-affected areas will experience mud flows if there’s a storm that produces 24 millimeters of rain per hour, or a quarter of an inch in 15 minutes.
“We have historical information about where debris flows occurred, how big they were and the rainfall associated with triggering those events,” said Dennis Staley, a research geologist with the USGS. The model also considers slope steepness, topography and fire severity.
The dark red portions of the map indicate between an 80 and 100% chance of debris flows if rain reaches the assigned threshold for the map. Most areas affected by the Camp fire are colored yellow, indicating a 20% chance or less of debris flow. The Woolsey fire area on the other hand is mostly colored orange and red.
The reason for the higher probability, Staley said, is that areas affected by the Woolsey fire are steeper than where the Camp fire burned.
However, weather experts say rainfall in Southern California likely won’t be intense enough for dangerous mud flows. Rich Thomas, with the National Weather Service, said there will only be about quarter to three quarters of an inch of rainfall total.
There’s only a 10 to 20% chance the rain will become heavy enough to create mudflows, he said.
”There could be some minor debris flows, but nothing significant,” he said. “Rocks over the roadway, stuff like that.”
The first rain to fall over the burn-scarred areas of the Woolsey fire is expected to start Wednesday night. Forecasters are predicting it will be a weak storm, not intense enough to trigger significant flows of mud and debris — although it could cause some minor rockslides and mudslides.
But experts say stronger storms in the coming months have the potential to send life-threatening mudflows plowing through neighborhoods. That threat has authorities urging residents living on or below hillsides, in canyons and along stream channels to take steps to prepare their homes, keep an eye on the weather, quickly heed warnings and evacuation orders, and be ready to leave well before the rain arrives.
“If you can see burned hillsides from your house, you are threatened by debris flow,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Eric Boldt, who works with emergency planners and other local officials to coordinate warnings. “You don’t want to be there when the rain starts. There’s just not enough time to wait and see what happens.”
NASA has released dramatic satellite images of the destructive wildfires in California.
The data show the progression of the fires and how they burned homes, as well as satellite images of what they look like from space.
