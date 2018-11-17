President Trump landed at Beale Air Force Base in Yuba County on Saturday before heading to Butte County to tour the devastation from the Camp fire.
Trump will tour fire-ravaged areas in and around the community of Paradise in Northern California before heading to Southern California in the afternoon. The Camp and Woolsey fires combined have killed more than 70 people, burned more than 250,000 acres and destroyed more than 10,000 structures. More than a thousand people are still reported as missing.
“Many more people are missing than anyone thought possible,” Trump said before departing for California. “I want to be with the firefighters and the FEMA first responders.”
The horrible air quality that has plagued much of Northern California for days will continue this weekend, officials said,
Smoke from the Camp fire in Paradise will continue to flow into the Sacramento Valley and San Francisco Bay Area. A “slight improvement” is possible by the afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Since the blaze broke out last week, communities in the Sacramento Valley and Bay Area — including Chico, Oroville and Sacramento — have had some of the dirtiest air in the world, according to Purple Air, an air quality-monitoring network.
Firefighters increased containment of California’s worst wildfire to 55% as of Saturday morning, Cal Fire said.
The Camp fire in Northern California has now burned 148,000 acres, officials said. At least 71 people have died as a result of the blaze, with more than 1,000 still unaccounted for.
About 9,700 homes were destroyed, mostly in the town of Paradise.
President Trump and Gov. Jerry Brown are pledging the work together to help California in the wake of devastating wildfires, with the president scheduled to tour burn areas Saturday.
Brown and Trump have clashed on numerous policies including immigration and climate change. And Trump was roundly criticized last week for erroneously blaming the fires on poor forest management and threatening to cut off funding to California.
But on Friday, Brown said on Twitter that he and Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom would meet with Trump during his visit.
The death toll from California’s worst fire rose to 71 on Friday, with more than 1,000 people still unaccounted for.
The number of missing rose by nearly 400 since Thursday night. But officials said that there might be duplications on the list and that some of those listed might be alive but simply have not checked in with the people who reported them missing.
The remains of eight additional people were found Friday.
It was another day of unhealthy air in Northern California as the Paradise fire sent smoke into communities from Sacramento to San Francisco.
Kelly Ash of Sacramento said the biggest impact has been at home.
Ash, the Capitol director for Assembly Rocky Chavez (R-Oceanside), said she’s kept her 19-month-old son and 4-year-old daughter cooped up in the house.
Unrelenting smoke smothers everything in Chico. The acrid and sour-smelling haze hangs on hair, skin and clothes. Some evacuees don’t have access to showers and clean towels, and the smoke from the deadly Camp fire feels impossible to escape.
Hair is like a sponge and absorbs the smoke, said Holly Little, owner of Bleached Salon. The small salon on Manzanita Avenue is one of several offering free hair washes, blowouts and more to evacuees.
At the nail counter, Paradise resident Laina Floraday was getting a free manicure Friday after finding out about the service from a friend.
Sacramento fire stations no longer will distribute masks to the public after safety concerns were raised by the county, officials said.
Peter Beilenson, the county’s Department of Health Services director, said the county decided to stop handing out the masks because they aren’t necessary and are potentially harmful. About 67,000 free N95 respirators have been distributed at fire stations across the region.
Rather than relying on the masks, Beilenson said the county is urging people to stay indoors — a much more effective solution to the unhealthy air quality caused by smoke from the Camp fire.
An ashy haze has blanketed many parts of Northern California, leading to an “unhealthy” air quality index. That means most people who breathe the air there can experience health problems, regardless of age or fitness level, said Jenny Tan, a spokeswoman for the Yolo-Solano Air Quality Management District.
Several Bay Area and Sacramento area schools have closed because of poor air quality from the Camp fire’s smoke, including UC Berkeley, Mills College, Stanford University, the University of the Pacific, Cal State East Bay and Sacramento State University.
When UC Davis announced it was closing its campus because of smoke, it offered students a limited amount of face masks.
The city of Sacramento said in a statement that staff will continue distributing its remaining N95 masks.
Beilenson said the masks don’t fit children and men with beards, and can be dangerous for those with heart and respiratory diseases. The masks can make it more difficult to breathe because of carbon dioxide buildup, he said.
“Thats a good 50 plus of the population that couldn't benefit from them,” he said.
Though some healthy adults could benefit from wearing them, the face masks offer too much of a false sense of security and they would need to be fitted specifically for each person, Beilenson said.
The Big Game, the annual football showdown between Stanford and California, has been rescheduled from Saturday because of poor air quality from wildfires in Northern California.
Cal announced Friday that the game would be rescheduled to Dec. 1 at noon in Berkeley’s California Memorial Stadium. The teams were supposed to face off Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
The Pac-12 conference and the universities came to the decision “after extensive consultation with campus medical and environmental experts,” according to a Cal statement.