On the morning the Camp fire broke out, Pam Weaver was talking to her cousin on the phone about California’s recovery from the Santa Rosa fires last year.
Just then, she looked out her window and saw embers flying everywhere. She had to evacuate.
One week later, Weaver waited in line Saturday at the disaster recovery center at the Chico Mall. The line at the center, managed by Butte County and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, was hundreds of people long, snaking around the building.
President Trump did not speak with journalists after landing at Beale Air Force Base in Northern California on Saturday morning.
The president was accompanied by White House senior advisor and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Reps. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) and Ken Calvert (R-Corona). Gov. Jerry Brown and Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom met Trump on the tarmac, according to a White House pool report.
Trump was roundly criticized last week for erroneously blaming the fires on poor forest management and threatening to cut off funding to California. Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-Richvale), who was also traveling with the president on Saturday, talked to reporters on the significance of forest management before Air Force One landed in California.
The toll of destruction from the Woolsey fire continues to increase as crew assess the burned landscape.
As of Saturday morning, officials said the fire had destroyed 836 structures. It has burned 98,362 acres and is 82% contained. Three people have died in the blaze, which burned through Ventura County and into Malibu in coastal Los Angeles County.
Cal Fire said 70% of the damage assessment has been completed.
The survivors of Paradise aren’t the only ones with a story to tell about the fire that destroyed their town.
Buried within the harrowing tales of escape and heart-wrenching loss suffered by Paradise’s 27,000 residents, among the charred Ponderosa pines and scorched rubble, are clues to what transpired when a small fire broke out nearby on the morning of Nov. 8 and swallowed the town in a matter of hours.
While thousands of firefighters currently battle the Camp fire in Butte County and hundreds of law enforcement officers search for human remains among the ruins, it’s up a few dozen California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection investigators to read what the forest — and the buildings both standing and destroyed within it — has to tell them about why the Camp fire chose to destroy what it did that day.
President Trump arrived in Northern California at about 10 a.m. Saturday to tour areas ravaged by the Camp fire.
Trump was met at Beale Air Force Base in Yuba County by Gov. Jerry Brown and Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom.
In a tweet earlier Saturday morning, the president said he would be accompanied by California Reps. Kevin McCarthy, Doug LaMalfa and Ken Calvert and meet with firefighters who battled the 148,000-acre fire.
President Trump landed at Beale Air Force Base in Yuba County on Saturday before heading to Butte County to tour the devastation from the Camp fire.
Trump will tour fire-ravaged areas in and around the community of Paradise in Northern California before heading to Southern California in the afternoon. The Camp and Woolsey fires combined have killed more than 70 people, burned more than 250,000 acres and destroyed more than 10,000 structures. More than a thousand people are still reported as missing.
“Many more people are missing than anyone thought possible,” Trump said before departing for California. “I want to be with the firefighters and the FEMA first responders.”
The horrible air quality that has plagued much of Northern California for days will continue this weekend, officials said,
Smoke from the Camp fire in Paradise will continue to flow into the Sacramento Valley and San Francisco Bay Area. A “slight improvement” is possible by the afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Since the blaze broke out last week, communities in the Sacramento Valley and Bay Area — including Chico, Oroville and Sacramento — have had some of the dirtiest air in the world, according to Purple Air, an air quality-monitoring network.
Firefighters increased containment of California’s worst wildfire to 55% as of Saturday morning, Cal Fire said.
The Camp fire in Northern California has now burned 148,000 acres, officials said. At least 71 people have died as a result of the blaze, with more than 1,000 still unaccounted for.
About 9,700 homes were destroyed, mostly in the town of Paradise.