As classes at Oaks Christian School are canceled until after the Thanksgiving holiday, teachers help Seminole Springs mobile home park resident and homeowners association President Paulette Koenig sift through the remains of her home for a treasured jade heart that belonged to her grandmother.

Greg Gillis-Smith, Rich Gregory and Marcus Choi are teachers at Oaks Christian School who responded to a call for volunteers from Upper Ojai Relief, a community-led project to help the victims of the Thomas fire.