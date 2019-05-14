Who’s pleaded guilty in college admissions scam? Rich parents. Coaches. A Golden Globe winner.

The founder and CEO of a water systems company in Los Angeles, Sloane conspired with Singer to bribe a senior administrator at USC to admit his son to the school as a recruited water polo player. Sloane’s son did not play water polo competitively, but Sloane purchased a water polo ball and cap from Amazon in 2017 and worked with a graphic designer to Photoshop his son’s face and torso onto an image of a water polo match, according to the affidavit. He pleaded guilty to a fraud conspiracy charge.