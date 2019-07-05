Today: SoCal's Seismic Calm Is Over

It was a tranquil Fourth of July morning, well before the boom of fireworks officially took over, when the ground moved: A magnitude 6.4 earthquake, centered in a remote area about 125 miles northeast of Los Angeles, rattled communities from Las Vegas to Long Beach. It left residents near the epicenter in Ridgecrest and Kern County shaken, where there were reports of some moderate injuries, damage to stores and structure fires. For most of Southern California, the largest earthquake in two decades ended a period of seismic calm — and served as a reminder to be prepared for the next one. For some, it raised questions why L.A.'s early warning system didn't send an alert (answer: the shaking wasn't that strong in L.A.). And for Barbara Butler, 90, who rode this one out in a Dollar Tree and recounted experiencing the 1933 Long Beach and 1952 Tehachapi earthquakes, it was another seismic event to take in stride: "I've been through 'em."