Eat more tacos

May 25, 2019 | 8:00 AM

The top food stories from this week at the Los Angeles Times:

A great taco truck is a thing of beauty and endless joy.
IN PRAISE OF LONCHERAS

Lucas Kwan Peterson lays out a beginner’s guide to taco trucks, ubiquitous in Los Angeles: “there are over 3,000 licensed food trucks and carts roaming the streets.”

Chicharrónes, from left, green chile cheeseburger, salsa verde y queso fries, and a taco plate from Amorcito.
ON TACO SALADS

Patricia Escárcega contemplates the culinary and political ramifications of the taco salad — and other Mexican American dishes — at Amorcito in Long Beach.

Specialties at Northern Thai Food Club include khao soi, sai ua (pork sausages) and a selection of stews.
THE SUNSET BOULEVARD SPICE ROUTE

Bill Addison tours the tables at Northern Thai Food Club in East Hollywood, finding excellent bowls of khao soi, stews and other dishes.

The seared cheese of a Oaxacan taco melts and becomes stretchy, making for the ultimate cheese pull.
IN PRAISE OF CHEESE PULLS

Genevieve Ko has a recipe for Oaxacan string cheese tacos, just in time for the long holiday weekend.

Ototo will serve sake, beer, wine, shochu and contemporary Japanese food.
DRINKING SAKE IN ECHO PARK

Erica Zora Wrightson pours a few glasses at Ototo, a new sake bar that stocks over 40 bottles of the stuff.

