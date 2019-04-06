Advertisement
$300 steak dinners, 29-inch machetes and an up and coming dining destination called New York

Apr 06, 2019 | 8:00 AM

The Los Angeles Times’ top food stories from the past week:

STEAK DINNER

Bill Addison indulges in steak debauchery at APL, Adam Perry Lang’s meat palace in Hollywood.

The smoked short rib and sides at APL restaurant in Hollywood.
The smoked short rib and sides at APL restaurant in Hollywood. (Bill Addison)

A VERY LARGE MACHETE

Patricia Escárcega takes on the 29-inch machete at Fonda Mixcoac in Anaheim.

The 29-inch machete from Fonda Mixcoac in Anaheim.
The 29-inch machete from Fonda Mixcoac in Anaheim. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

THE BIG APPLE

Lucas Kwan Peterson contemplates the budding dining scene in New York City.

New York City has a growing dining scene.
New York City has a growing dining scene. (Johannes Eisele / AFP)

SAVOR THE RUM

Osayi Endolyn sits down with rum expert Shannon Mustipher of Glady’s Caribbean, who just published the first cocktail recipe book written by a working African American bartender in more than a century.

Rum expert Shannon Mustipher just published “Tiki: Modern Tropical Cocktails.”
Rum expert Shannon Mustipher just published “Tiki: Modern Tropical Cocktails.” (Noah Fecks)

RESTAURANT NEWS

Hadley Tomicki has news of a new stand at Grand Central Market, a permanent home for the Ceviche Project, hard-shell tacos in Mid City, patty melts and shakes in downtown and more.

