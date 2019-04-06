$300 steak dinners, 29-inch machetes and an up and coming dining destination called New York

The Los Angeles Times’ top food stories from the past week:
STEAK DINNER
Bill Addison indulges in steak debauchery at APL, Adam Perry Lang’s meat palace in Hollywood.
A VERY LARGE MACHETE
Patricia Escárcega takes on the 29-inch machete at Fonda Mixcoac in Anaheim.
THE BIG APPLE
SAVOR THE RUM
Osayi Endolyn sits down with rum expert Shannon Mustipher of Glady’s Caribbean, who just published the first cocktail recipe book written by a working African American bartender in more than a century.
RESTAURANT NEWS
Hadley Tomicki has news of a new stand at Grand Central Market, a permanent home for the Ceviche Project, hard-shell tacos in Mid City, patty melts and shakes in downtown and more.
