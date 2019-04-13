Welcome to your new Food section

Food Bowl 2019 is almost here. Our annual month-long food festival is back in May, and tickets are now on sale for the hundreds of events happening across the city. Go to lafoodbowl.com for a calendar, plus links for tickets. The month kicks off with Mesamérica L.A., chef Enrique Olvera’s food symposium, this year held as part of our opening night. Our five-night outdoor Night Market is back. We hope you’ll join us for #31daysoffood.