Welcome to your new Food section

Peter Meehan chats about the new Thursday stand-alone Food section, which just came out. Pages and pages of cooking, drinking and dining stories, with more to come.
FANCY CHINESE FOOD
Andrea Chang and Lucas Kwan Peterson report on the current state of Asian food and the chefs who are transforming it, from inexpensive noodles to tasting menus.
SEA BREAM AND BENTO BOXES
Bill Addison considers Hayato, the new seven-seat Japanese restaurant from chef Brandon Hayato Go. Is it absurdly hard to get in? Yes. Well worth it? Also yes.
BURMA IN INGLEWOOD
Patricia Escárcega pulls up a chair at Mutiara, a Burmese restaurant in Inglewood, where she finds noodles, curries, biryani and naan.
THE TERROIR OF DORNE
Emily Timberlake goes deep into the wine of “Game of Thrones,” mapping the real world of wine onto Westeros.
CHILDHOOD COOKIES
Genevieve Ko gives us her peanut butter cookie recipe, developed since childhood, when she first started baking these cookies.
CHICKEN AND ONIONS
Ben Sims stirs up a pot of chicken thighs and spring onions salsa verde, riffing on what he’s been finding at his local farmers market.
