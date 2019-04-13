Welcome to your new Food section

Advertisement
Apr 13, 2019 | 8:00 AM

The top food stories from this week at the Los Angeles Times:

The city
YOUR NEW FOOD SECTION

Peter Meehan chats about the new Thursday stand-alone Food section, which just came out. Pages and pages of cooking, drinking and dining stories, with more to come.
A selection of Chinese-inspired dishes at Nightshade, chef Mei Lin's new Arts District restaurant.
FANCY CHINESE FOOD

Andrea Chang and Lucas Kwan Peterson report on the current state of Asian food and the chefs who are transforming it, from inexpensive noodles to tasting menus.

Brandon Hayato Go prepares kaiseki-inspired dinners in front of seven guests at his restaurant, Hayato.
SEA BREAM AND BENTO BOXES

Bill Addison considers Hayato, the new seven-seat Japanese restaurant from chef Brandon Hayato Go. Is it absurdly hard to get in? Yes. Well worth it? Also yes.

Tomyam chicken and shrimp soup, center; clockwise from top left, tea leaf salad, rice noodle fish soup, tofu salad, vegetable soup with garlic and cabbage, and beef korma.
BURMA IN INGLEWOOD

Patricia Escárcega pulls up a chair at Mutiara, a Burmese restaurant in Inglewood, where she finds noodles, curries, biryani and naan.

Cersei Lannister gets revenge on Septa Unella.
THE TERROIR OF DORNE

Emily Timberlake goes deep into the wine of “Game of Thrones,” mapping the real world of wine onto Westeros.

These flourless cookies bake up crisp around the edges and chewy on the inside.
CHILDHOOD COOKIES

Genevieve Ko gives us her peanut butter cookie recipe, developed since childhood, when she first started baking these cookies.

Chicken thighs braised in salsa verde made with spring onions and white wine.
CHICKEN AND ONIONS

Ben Sims stirs up a pot of chicken thighs and spring onions salsa verde, riffing on what he’s been finding at his local farmers market.

